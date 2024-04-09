Champions League: Arsenal manages a late tie and arrives alive for the second leg against Bayern

Leandro Trossard scored the final 2-2 in a match that saw both teams ahead on the scoreboard. The series will be determined on April 17 at the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich tied the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. In a match with ups and downs, the Gunners and the Bavarians finished 2-2, leaving everything up in the air for their next matchup in Munich, where they will play the return leg of the series next Wednesday, April 17.

Intending to overshadow the series between Real Madrid and Manchester City, which had all the attention, both teams took to the field in London and played an excellent match for the undecided fan.

While Arsenal came into the series as first in a Premier League that promises a show not unsuitable for the faint of heart, Bayern Munich appeared lacking in the quarterfinals after coming up empty-handed in Germany. First, they lost the Super Cup against Leipzig. Weeks later, they were eliminated from the German Cup, and recently, they were left without a chance in the Bundesliga at the hands of Xabi Alonso's unstoppable Bayer Leverkusen.

In the match, Arsenal struck first thanks to Bukayo Saka, who opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a powerful left-foot shot that gave Manuel Neuer no chance. Shortly after Ben White missed an excellent opportunity to make it 2-0, the Germans reacted through Serge Gnabry, who complied with the 'law of the ex' after the assist from Leon Goretzka.

After a few minutes in, Arsenal came closer to breaking the tie when center-back William Saliba committed a penalty against Jamal Musiala, which gave Harry Kane the perfect opportunity to put the Bavarians ahead. The Englishman did not fail and scored a partial 1-2. His goal was extra satisfying given his past at Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal's historic rival in the English league.

The second half was a little calmer than the first, although it featured one controversial play. After 54 minutes, Kane hit Gabriel Magalhães with his elbow and the referee forgave the action with a yellow card, resisting the widespread protest for him to show the red card.

Twenty minutes passed before action returned to the game via Gabriel Jesús, who invented a play with a pure dribble. The Brazilian avoided two defensive linemen and found Leandro Trossard alone, who sent a pass straight to the net and sealed the final 2-2.

The ties in London left an uncertain scenario for the return game set in Munich, which will take place next Wednesday, April 17. The team that advances will face the winner of Real Madrid and Manchester City, who also tied, but at 3-.3.