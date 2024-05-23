Brandon Johnson ignores the vote of the Chicago City Council: "I have canceled ShotSpotter, it is canceled"

The mayor assured that the councilors' order to maintain the gunshot detection system is an interference in their powers.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson assured that the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system's days are numbered despite the City Council's efforts to preserve it.

This Wednesday, with 34 votes to 14, the councilors approved a measure that establishes that the removal of the system must be approved by the legislative body.

ShotSpotter, from SoundThinking, consists of a network of acoustic sensors that alert the police when shots are fired. The objective is to improve response times and provide data on incidents not reported by the neighbors themselves with a call to 911.

The mayor announced in February that he would not renew the contract with SoundThinking, promising more "effective" strategies in exchange. The system aroused controversy due to its price: according to CBS News, it cost $217,368.42 per person arrested thanks to its alerts. It was also the target of criticism from the left for supposedly harming minorities, since, they claim, the detection devices are concentrated in minority communities - the location of these sensors is a secret.

In February, Johnson announced that he would make good on his campaign promise to remove ShotSpotter, but would delay the removal until after the Democratic National Convention in September. That decision generated a new controversy that defenders of the system recalled again this Wednesday, after the council vote: if it was good for keeping the Democrats who gathered in the city safe, why wouldn't it be good for the neighbors who live there every day?

Johnson dismisses councilors

"If one life is saved because of ShotSpotter, then one life is saved," said Councilman Nicholas Sposato after the vote, in words reported by CBS News. "All of the experts who lead people in law enforcement who actually use the technology, and the vast majority of people who live in communities where it is deployed agree that ShotSpotter is a vital tool," commented, for her part, her peer Silvana Tabares.

The councilors who advocate maintaining the system assure that the initiative they have just approved would help monitor the effectiveness of the system. The measure requires the Police Department to collect data on, among other things, the number of incidents that are known only thanks to ShotSpotter - without there being a 911 call reporting the same case - and how many times it was used to provide aid to victims. With that information in hand, they say, They will be able to better decide the future of the system .

For Johnson, however, ShotSpotter's fate is sealed. According to him, Its ineffectiveness has already been demonstrated. What's more, the Democrat assured that the councilors' order is a dead letter: "This particular measure that was voted on today did nothing... the City Council, the legislative body, does not have executive authority

The mayor assures that he is the only one who can sign contracts on behalf of the city.

"I canceled ShotSpotter. It's canceled".