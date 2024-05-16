Biden blocks release of tapes containing his statements on his handling of classified files

The White House's decision to block the release of the tapes comes to light a few hours before the House of Representatives begins drafting a resolution to declare Garland in contempt. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer considered the measure to be politically motivated and reiterated that he will continue to move forward with the resolution to hold Garland in contempt of Congress:

It’s a five-alarm fire at the White House. Clearly President Biden and his advisors fear releasing the audio recordings of his interview because it will again reaffirm to the American people that President Biden’s mental state is in decline.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson assured that Biden is "afraid," since he does not want "the citizens of this country and everyone to hear those tapes."

President Biden is apparently afraid for the citizens of this country and everyone to hear those tapes. ... They obviously confirm what the Special Counsel has found, and would likely cause I suppose, in his estimation, such alarm with the American people that the President is using all of his power to suppress their release.

The committee published a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which they claim that "the Biden Administration is trying to block" what is called "Constitutional oversight."