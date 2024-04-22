Biden announces $7 billion in federal grants for solar energy

The Biden administration insists on promoting the use of solar modules to combat climate change despite warnings that the majority of solar energy panels are not being recycled.

The Biden administration announced that it will provide at least $7 billion in federal grants for solar energy. The news was published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which also announced 60 selectees under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund grant competition to deliver solar energy to more than 900,000 homes.

"The grant competition is funded by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda through the Inflation Reduction Act, which created EPA’s $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The 60 selections under the $7 billion Solar for All program will provide funds to states, territories, Tribal governments, municipalities, and nonprofits across the country to develop long-lasting solar programs," the agency detailed.

EPA anticipates that awards to the selected applicants will be finalized in the summer of 2024, and selected applicants will begin funding projects through existing programs and begin expansive community outreach programs to launch new programs in the fall and winter of this year. Selections are contingent on the resolution of all administrative disputes related to the competitions.

Biden's decision comes despite reports revealing problems with the expansion of renewable energy due to the amount of waste generated by solar panels and wind turbine blades. The Biden administration has insisted on promoting the use of solar modules as one of the solutions in the fight against climate change. However, a CBS News report indicates that the majority of solar energy panels are not being recycled.

According to the report, by 2030, waste from unused panels could cover an area equivalent to 3,000 football fields. This is because more than 90% of solar modules end up in the trash once their useful life ends.

But, in addition, President Biden has been hostile to the United States oil industry. In fact, during a speech in Somerset, Mass., the president blamed oil refineries for the cancer cases that "I, and so damn many other people I grew up with" have. The president's statements came as part of a sensationalist speech about climate change, and he later had to clarify that indeed he does not suffer from cancer

Meanwhile, in other countries like Germany, solar panels are failing. In fact, Meyer Burger, the largest producer of solar modules in that country, reported that it was ceasing its operations in Germany to focus on its United States market. The announcement was made by the company on its official website.

"European market distortion impacts 2023 financials – Meyer Burger to focus on manufacturing footprint in the U.S. and prepare for closure of German module manufacturing," the statement said.

The company's decision came due to the losses it experienced in 2023. "In parallel, Meyer Burger is considering strategic partnerships to accelerate the commercialization of its cutting-edge technology. Such partnerships would allow for faster growth with less capital requirements while strengthening the local U.S. supply chain."