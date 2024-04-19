Society

Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts dies at 80

The cause of death was cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Dickey Betts, guitarrista de los Allman Brothers
(Cordon Press)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 19, 2024
Dickey Betts, singer, songwriter and guitarist for The Allman Brothers Band, has died at age 80. The cause of death was cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard ‘Dickey’ Betts (December 12, 1943 – April 18, 2024) at the age of 80 years old," the family of the renowned guitarist reported through a statement acquired by Rolling Stone.

Likewise, the family says the legendary performer passed at his home in Osprey, Fla., surrounded by his family. "Dickey was larger-than-life, and his loss will be felt worldwide. At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time," the family assured.

In 1995, Betts was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the band. The following year, in 1996, he won a Grammy for best rock performance with the band for "Jessica."

