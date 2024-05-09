Economy Politics

A top former White House financial adviser says the U.S. economy could collapse if Trump goes to jail

“Markets will take note,” warned renowned economist Kevin Hassett. “And it'll be one of the bigger market effects that we've ever seen.”

El jurado del juicio contra Trump en Nueva York está completo y es muy probable que los alegatos iniciales se escuchen el lunes
El expresidente Donald Trump sale del juzgado en Nueva York. (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
May 9, 2024
2 minutes read

A former top White House economic adviser said the U.S. economy could collapse if former President Donald Trump "unfairly" goes to prison.

Kevin Hassett, former president of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview on "Mornings with Maria" on Fox Business that the market would react dramatically if the former Republican president goes to prison for the charges indicted in the secret money trial in New York.

"I really think if you look at the case in New York, that the judge is being so undemocratic, unconstitutional in his rulings against President Trump, it really looks like there's a conspiracy to put him in jail, to put him behind bars," Hassett said. "And if President Trump is in chains, going to Rikers Island, then would you want to buy a U.S. Treasury the next day?"

Hassett's words come at a time when former President Trump faces various court battles amid an intense presidential campaign. In the trial taking place in Manhattan, Trump is accused of falsifying business records about alleged payments to silence stories and rumors against him. According to the Prosecutor's Office's criticized legal theory, the decisive actions were to interfere in the 2016 presidential elections.

They also come as the U.S. economy suffered an unexpected slowdown in the three months from January to March, with GDP growing at 1.6% on an annualized basis, representing the slowest growth in two years.

"The thing that I'm really worried about, about short-term risk for the economy, is that the Democrats are serious in this lawfare," Hassett continued, "and if they actually succeed, then imagine, it's like we become a banana republic the moment they take him to Rikers. And I just can't imagine what happens to Treasury markets that day."

“If you're a Swiss investor and you're thinking, ‘should I buy a U.S. bond?’ And you see Trump going to Rikers on ridiculous charges, right? Then you're not going to want to buy the bonds.”

In addition to serving as president of the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 2017 to 2019, Hassett is vice president of the renowned Lindsey Group, a visiting distinguished fellow at the Hoover Institution, and an economic contributor to different television networks such as CNN and Fox News.

"Markets will take note," Hassett warned of Trump's possible imprisonment. "And it'll be one of the bigger market effects that we've ever seen."

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo del presidente Biden pronunciando un discurso en la Sala Roosevelt de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC.

Biden announces he won't help Israel invade Rafah, infuriates congressional Republicans

“Aprobaremos esos artículos de juicio político”: Johnson promete que Mayorkas será destituido

Mike Johnson survives Taylor Greene's impeachment attempt thanks to broad bipartisan support

Abbott desafía a Biden y asegura que Texas defenderá sus fronteras ante el abandono del Gobierno federal

Texas: Greg Abbott orders disobedience of Biden's Title IX changes and his "gender identity" policies

La fiscal de distrito del condado de Fulton, Fani Willis, llega para los argumentos finales de su audiencia de descalificación en el juzgado del condado de Fulton

Georgia court will review Trump's request to disqualify Fani Willis

Legisladores republicanos denuncian que el enviado de Biden a Irán sufrió un hackeo de correo y teléfono donde quedaron expuestos documentos clasificados

Republican legislators denounce that Biden's envoy to Iran suffered an email and phone hack and classified documents were exposed

El presidente de la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos, Mike Johnson, habla durante una conferencia de prensa

Mike Johnson denounces the use of the judicial system to attack Trump and demands the withdrawal of the cases against him

Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels testifies in heated day in court that sparks outrage from Trump's legal team

Jueza federal pospone indefinidamente el juicio de Trump por el manejo de documentos clasificados

Federal judge indefinitely postpones Trump trial over handling of classified documents

Montaje de un hacker encapuchado con una bandera china.

How is China spying on us?