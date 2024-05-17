Video shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs attacking his girlfriend in 2016

This Friday a video was released showing Sean "Diddy" Combs attacking his girlfriend in 2016. The rapper's then-girl friend, Cassie Ventura, reported the artist last year for physical and sexual abuse.

At that time, according to the complaint, the plaintiff alleged that "around March 2016," the rapper became "extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye." After this, his then-girl friend tried to escape from the hotel room but Combs woke up and "followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape," she said at that time.

The footage was released this Friday. The video, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows how the artist grabbed, pushed, dragged and even kicked his then-girlfriend and current plaintiff Cassie Ventura while they were arguing in a hotel in California:

After the footage was revealed, the network contacted Cassie Ventura, who did not want to testify about what happened. Her lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, issued a statement which was reported by CNN saying that the video demonstrated the rapper's "disturbing and predatory behavior" and how his client, at all times, told the truth:

The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.

The video was released despite the fact that Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs made a pact last year to put the trial behind them. It happened right after she filed the lawsuit and he flatly denied what happened. A few months later, the rapper was also involved in an alleged sex trafficking ring, although he also denied his involvement with that crime.