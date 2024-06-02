Politics

Trump raises more than $200 million in the 3 days following his guilty verdict

The former president's son revealed that more than $70 million comes from small donations.

Un Trump imparable arrasa en las primarias republicanas de Michigan con más de 30 puntos sobre Haley
(Alex Wroblewski / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 2, 2024
Since former President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 serious crimes last Thursday, his campaign has managed to raise an astonishing sum that exceeds $200 million, according to his son, Eric Trump, this Sunday.

In an interview for Fox News, the former president's son explained that a considerable portion of these funds comes from small donors, reflecting broad popular support. "Just in terms of small dollar, we're well over $70 million. This is $21 donations, $43 donations, right, small dollar donations," he said.

In addition to small donations, the campaign has received significant contributions from large donors, bringing the total raised to more than $200 million.

During the conversation, Eric Trump commented that around 30% of the people contributing to Donald Trump's campaign fundraising had never participated in financing political activities before.

“I mean, these are Americans who are pissed off. They're coming out of the woodwork and they want to support a guy that they just believe he's getting bamboozled by a system," he said.

The financial support comes at a crucial time for Trump, who is preparing for the 2024 presidential election. With such significant fundraising, his campaign is well-positioned to face future challenges and consolidate his position in the electoral race. Furthermore, the numbers indicate continued exponential growth.

Miriam Adelson, philanthropist and widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, has already pledged $100 million to the Trump campaign, highlighting her continued commitment to Republican causes.

Other influential figures in the business world have also pledged to help, such as Steve Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone, who recently explained that he felt an urgent need to consider the importance of the upcoming election after observing that the country was being led in the wrong direction. For this reason, he decided to support both Trump and several Republican Senate candidates.

