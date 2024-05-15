Trump and Biden agreed to two presidential debates at a delicate moment for the Democrat's campaign

The first debate will be on June 27 and the second one on September 10. Biden did not accept a third debate invitation organized by the Fox News network.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed to meet in two presidential debates on June 27 and September 10 on CNN and ABC News, respectively.

In a post published on X (Twitter), Biden said: “I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.”

Then, in another video published on the platform, Biden tried to appear more challenging.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again,” Biden said. "Well, make my day, pal, I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald – I hear you’re free on Wednesdays,” the president continued, alluding to the legal battles the former president faces.

EXCLUSIVE: @realDonaldTrump tells me: “I'm ready to go…The dates that they proposed are fine…Let's see if Joe can make it to the stand-up podium.” "The proposed June and early September dates are fully acceptable to me. I will provide my own transportation." — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 15, 2024

However, the Democratic president's challenging tone was also questioned by his critics since in the 13-second video that Biden uploaded, there were approximately five editing cuts, which generated ridicule from his adversaries.

Trump, who had previously pressured Biden to debate, said that the terms seemed correct to him in statements to different national media outlets.

Meanwhile, on his Truth social network, Trump wrote: “It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th. Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th.”

The Biden campaign wants the debate to take place in a television studio, with a particular request: that the microphones be automatically cut off when one of the candidates' time limit passes.

In addition, Biden's team also requested that only the two candidates and the moderator participate in the debate behind closed doors, without the physical audiences that former President Trump feeds on and usually takes advantage of.

Likewise, the Biden campaign asked that independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or other candidates be excluded from the debate.

The Trump campaign accepted all the requirements to debate.

However, apparently, Biden did not accept a third debate organized by the conservative network Fox News that former President Trump accepted.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that I hereby accept debating Crooked Joe Biden on Fox News. The date will be Wednesday, October 2nd. The Hosts will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that I hereby accept debating Crooked Joe Biden on FoxNews. The date will be Wednesday, October 2nd. The Hosts will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Thank you, DJT! Donald Trump Truth Social 12;44 PM 05/15/24 pic.twitter.com/zluFeZK67n — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 15, 2024

However, according to The New York Times, Biden only accepted two debates because Fox News did not comply with his requirements.

According to CNN, both campaigns have been holding informal conversations for weeks to organize a debate, showing mutual disinterest and discontent with the schedule proposed by the Presidential Debates Commission, which had proposed the following dates: the first debate for September 16 in Texas, the second on October 1 in Virginia and a third on October 9 in Utah.

Although it is rare for debates without an audience present, on one occasion in 1960, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon held a debate in a television studio without an audience present.

A desperate measure?

Biden's acceptance to debate comes when multiple national polls place him below former President Trump in different swing states that will likely define who will win the elections in November.

In particular, a NYT poll revealed that if the elections were held today, Trump would defeat Biden in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona, five of the six most important states in the upcoming elections.

According to Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro, the debate ultimately proves that Biden's campaign is stagnant and desperate to improve its performance.

"Joe Biden now says he wants to debate Trump. That’s because he knows he’s losing. This dude required 5 jump cuts in 14 seconds in order to even challenge Trump. This is a candidate in crisis mode,” Shapiro said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi was not very optimistic about the idea of ​​Biden debating Trump, although she did admit that she liked the format proposed by the president's campaign.

"I myself would never recommend going on stage with Donald Trump, but the president has decided that's what he wants to do," Pelosi told reporters after the decision was announced. "I think the format he is suggesting is a good one."