Trial or nothing: A Los Angeles judge rejects 8 motions filed by Hunter Biden to dismiss federal tax charges

"Defendant fails to present a reasonable inference, let alone clear evidence, of discriminatory effect and discriminatory purpose," the 82-page ruling reads.

Hunter finalmente admitió que su padre es el "Big Guy" en el acuerdo de $5 millones con una firma china, pero negó una participación económica de Joe Biden
Hunter Biden yendo a testificar a puerta cerrada ante el Congreso. (Roberto Schmidt / AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
April 2, 2024
It's a done deal: despite filing a lengthy petition to dismiss federal tax evasion charges in California, Hunter Biden will go to trial in June.

In February, Hunter Biden's defense filed up to 8 motions alleging, in part, that the prosecution against President Biden's son was "selective and vindictive."

Additionally, they also argued, among other things, that the charges should be dismissed due to the “outrageous” track record of IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler.

However, District Judge Marc Scarsi of Los Angeles unequivocally rejected the 8 motions presented by the defense of the president's son securing in a sentence of more than 80 pages that the “Defendant fails to present a reasonable inference, let alone clear evidence, of discriminatory effect and discriminatory purpose.”

"Accordingly, the selective prosecution claim fails," Scarsi ruled.

In other passages, Scarsi further sank Hunter's defense motions.

"Defendant offers only conjecture about animus motivating the prosecutorial decisions in this case," he wrote. "The circumstantial allegations of animus he offers are thin."

In one of the motions, Hunter Biden's defense argued that the trial was politically motivated by Republicans, accusing the Justice Department of capitulating to pressure from GOP congressmen in the House of Representatives.

But Scarsi also disputed this argument: "Politicians take credit for many things over which they have no power and have made no impact."

The judge ruled that he found "no facts indicating that the Government undertook charging decisions in any respect because of public statements by politicians, let alone based on Defendant’s familial and political affiliation."

Finally, the defense alleged that the case's special counsel, David Weiss, was illegally appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland. They also noted that the indictment came after the near completion of a controversial June 20, 2023, plea deal that would have granted Hunter Biden broad immunity from prosecution.

However, Judge Scarsi again refuted the defense arguments.

First, he said Hunter Biden's legal team offered no compelling reasons to show that Weiss' selection was improper or unlawful.

The district judge then noted that the failed plea agreement is ultimately not a binding contract because it was not signed by Delaware District Probation Chief Margaret Bray.

In this tax case, federal prosecutors accused Hunter Biden of carrying out a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes while living an extravagant lifestyle.

Hunter Biden, however, has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including three felonies.

The trial is tentatively scheduled for June 20, when jury selection should begin.

The president's son faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison, but in these types of cases it is unusual for severe punishments that include the maximum years behind bars to be applied.

