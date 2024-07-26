How the Democrats dumped their leader when it became clear they were going to lose

26 de julio, 2024

President Biden will go down in history as the leader who was sacrificed by his Party when they realized he was no longer useful to them in winning elections. The Democrats have deployed multiple dirty strategies to try to win elections. They have persecuted Donald Trump using the judicial system; they have tried to bankrupt the Republican; they have hidden President Biden for years to try to conceal his health condition, and when they realized that none of that worked, they decided to risk, just four months before the elections, to throw away their leader.

It is clear to both Republicans and Democrats that Joe Biden no longer has the cognitive abilities necessary to perform the duties of a president. However, make no mistake, this situation is not new. For years now, polls have made it clear that a large percentage of Americans clearly saw the president as not doing well.

Although after the disastrous presidential debate both Democratic lawmakers, as well as well-known journalists who for decades have been openly Democratic, feigned surprise and acted as if they had only just discovered what millions of Americans had already known for years, it is clear that most of these personalities not only understood the president's failing health, but helped to cover it up.

The Democrats did not dump President Biden because they had realized he was unfit to run the country, that had long been clear. They discarded him because the polls confirmed, one after another, that former President Trump was beating Biden in all the purple states and that, in addition, the Republican was snatching votes among groups that have historically been the backbone of the Democratic Party: young people, Afro-descendants and Hispanics.

On the Sunday morning when the president finally announces through a statement that he was dropping out of the race for president, a poll showed Trump leading Biden by seven points in Michigan, a key Democratic state. Figures like this seem to have prompted the party elite, which several Democratic strategists say is in "panic", to plan a whole conspiracy to pressure the president into stepping aside.

What we have witnessed in recent weeks is an unscrupulous fight for power, the breaking of all democratic formalities and above all an insult to Democratic voters. The Party has not only ignored the primaries, in which Biden won by an overwhelming majority, but also for years, but fundamentally in the last few months, went to great lengths to hide the president's health situation.

Biden will go down in history as one of the presidents who gave the fewest press conferences, and the few times he did, he usually did not take questions from reporters. It seems that the strategy of his communications team was simply to hide it, and to correct the many mistakes he made, either by editing the transcripts or by giving supposed explanations of what the president "really" meant.

Kamala Harris, who is likely to be the presidential nominee, may be one of the people who was most instrumental in what some have already called the biggest cover-up in the country's recent history. The vice president has even been heard on several occasions to say that Biden was a vigorous and active man.

But if the polls had been going well, if Biden was not losing in all the decisive states and even among loyal voters such as African descendants, surely we would not have seen neither Pelosi, nor Obama, nor dozens of legislators pushing and moving all their chips to get Biden out of the race. The party elite would have continued to do what they did for three and a half years: lie. And dozens of journalists would have continued to ask the president, for four more years, what his favorite flavor of ice cream is.

The Democratic Party has made it clear that it is willing to lie in the most blatant way, to run roughshod over party rules, and to play the dirtiest strategies in order to win elections.