The state of California backs down and assures that Megan Markle and Prince Harry's foundation is no longer 'delinquent'

The charity, owned by Megan Markle and Prince Harry, submitted its reports and renewal fee on time, but the postal service lost the letter, causing the notice.

The state of California backed down Tuesday and assured that Archewell, Megan Markle and Prince Harry's foundation, is no longer "delinquent," stating that its status is now "current."

The charity was able to demonstrate what it had declared as soon as the news was reported: the notice had been produced as a result of an error and Archewell indeed presented both its annual reports and renewal fee on time. This was stated again by a spokesperson for the foundation to NBC News just after the bureaucratic issue was resolved:

We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing. Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS's processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing.

What did it mean for Megan Markle and Prince Harry's foundation to be 'delinquent'?

When sent by mail, the postal service lost the letter, causing the "late payment" notice, as confirmed to The Los Angeles Times by California Attorney General Bob Bonta's press office : "After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organization is current and in good standing," the office detailed in a statement just after changing its status from "delinquent" to "current."

During the period of delinquency, the Los Angeles-based Archewell foundation was prevented from raising and spending money, and if the error was not corrected in time, the state of California could have revoked the organization's authorization to operate in the state. This was explained on the attorney general's website:

When a charitable organization fails to submit complete filings for each fiscal year, its status on the Attorney General’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers will be listed as Delinquent,. If the delinquency is not remedied, the Registry status will be further changed to Suspended, and/or Revoked. A charitable organization that is not in good standing with the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers may not operate or solicit donations in California.