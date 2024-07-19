U.S. conservative commentator Lou Dobbs dies at age 78

Published by Verified by 18 de julio, 2024

Lou Dobbs, prominent political commentator and television host passed away at 78. The news was confirmed through a post on Dobbs' own X account, which read, "It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of ‘The Great Lou Dobbs.' Lou was a fighter till the very end — fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country. Lou’s legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou’s wonderful wife Debu, children and grandchildren."

Media Career

Dobbs began his career in journalism in 1970, working as a police and fire reporter for KBLU in Arizona. He later moved to Phoenix and then to Seattle, where he continued to develop his career as a news anchor and reporter.

In 1980, Dobbs joined CNN when the network was launched and became a prominent figure at the news organization. His Moneyline program evolved into Lou Dobbs Moneyline and eventually became Lou Dobbs Tonight, which Dobbs hosted from 2003 until his departure from CNN in 2009.

In 2011, Dobbs joined Fox Business Network, where he relaunched Lou Dobbs Tonight. However, the program was canceled in 2021 following a defamation lawsuit filed by election technology provider Smartmatic related to comments made on the program. Dobbs was also named in a similar lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, which resulted in a $787.5 million settlement. In early 2024, the program returned as a streaming series on Lindell TV.

Tributes

Former President Donald Trump paid tribute to Dobbs on Truth Social, praising his steadfast support during his presidency. Trump wrote: "The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away — A friend, and truly incredible journalist, reporter, and talent. He understood the world, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!"

Fox News Media also expressed its sorrow in an official statement, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs. An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry. We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family."

Legacy

Lou Dobbs, born in Childress County, Texas, in 1945 and a graduate of Harvard University, left a significant legacy in journalism and cable television. His distinctive style and impact on the news landscape have marked an era in broadcasting and his influence will live on in the industry.