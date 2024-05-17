The man who assaulted Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer was sentenced to 30 years in prison

David DePape was convicted of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

David DePape, the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of the then speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in 2022, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the conviction this Friday after a jury found DePape guilty in November of last year of two federal crimes: attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley sentenced DePape to 20 years on the first count and 30 years on the second, to be served concurrently. The judge also took into consideration the 18 months DePape already spent in custody.

Prosecutors had requested the maximum sentence of 40 years, while DePape's lawyers asked for a sentence of only 14 years, arguing that he had no criminal record and was going through a difficult time in his life.

Pelosi family reaction

Following the sentencing, the Pelosi family expressed their pride in Paul Pelosi and gratitude to those who have wished him well since the attack. "The Pelosi family couldn’t be prouder of their Pop and his tremendous courage in saving his own life on the night of the attack and in testifying in this case. Speaker Pelosi and her family are immensely grateful to all who have sent love and prayers over the last eighteen months, as Mr. Pelosi continues his recovery," read the statement shared by spokesperson Aaron Bennet.

Attack Details

The attack took place when DePape broke into the Pelosi residence armed with a hammer, with the intention of kidnapping Nancy Pelosi for interrogation. However, upon entering the property, he only found her husband. During the attack, Paul Pelosi managed to call 911, but when officers arrived, DePape attacked him with the hammer.

The husband of the then-speaker suffered a fractured skull and injuries to his arm and hands.

BREAKING: David DePape, who hammered Nancy Pelosi’s husband, sentenced to 30 years It's interesting how he gets 30 years, but the illegals who r*pe, murder, and break our laws multiple times get released. Some even get plea deals for less than six months after attacking police… pic.twitter.com/TNbamyj27j — 🇺🇸 InterStar Media 🇺🇸 (@InterStarMedia) May 17, 2024

Additional charges

DePape still faces state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, kidnapping, and threats to the life or serious injury of a public official.

The process to select the jury in this state case, under the direction of the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, will begin next Wednesday.