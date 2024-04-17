The Golden State Warriors, eliminated from the NBA

LeBron's Lakers advance to playoffs and will meet again with Nuggets.

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors, the most dominant team of the last decade in the NBA, lost 118-94 to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday in the playoffs and were eliminated from the season.

Stephen Curry finished with 22 points and partner Klay Thompson had none as he missed all 10 of his shots from the field in a game the Warriors had to win to advance to a second playoff game on Friday against the Pelicans.

This early and resounding elimination may have consequences on the continuity of the trio of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, the pillars of the dynasty that brought four rings to the San Francisco franchise (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022).

Suffering until the end, LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers punched their ticket to the NBA playoffs on Tuesday with a 110-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the playoffs opener.

The Lakers, who will be the seventh seed in the Western Conference, will face in the first round a new duel against the Denver Nuggets (2nd).

In the playoffs a year ago, Nikola Jokic's Nuggets swept the Lakers 4-0 in the Western Finals on their way to their first-ever ring.

At 39 years of age, LeBron had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists but, exhausted down the stretch, he left the limelight to Anthony Davis (20 points and 15 rebounds) and D'Angelo Russell (21 points and 6 assists).

Between them, they managed to neutralize the exhibition of Zion Williamson, who scored 40 points and 11 rebounds and led a comeback from an 18-point deficit.

NBA playoffs results and first round match-ups

Here are NBA playoff playoff results and the teams already qualified to the first round:

Western Conference:

- Playoffs:

Tuesday, April 16

1. LA Lakers - New Orleans Pelicans 110-106

2. Sacramento Kings - Golden State Warriors 118-94

Friday, April 19

3. New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings (winner advances to first round as 8th seed)

- First round of playoffs (best of seven games)

Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs (8)

Denver Nuggets (2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (7)

Minnesota Timberwolves (3) vs Phoenix Suns (6)

LA Clippers (4) vs Dallas Mavericks (5)

Eastern Conference:

- Playoffs:

Wednesday, April 17

1. Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat (winner advances to first round as 7th seed)

2. Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks (loser is eliminated)

Friday, April 19

3. Loser of game 1 vs. winner of 2 (winner advances to first round as 8th seed)

- First round of playoffs (best of seven games)

Boston Celtics (1) vs (8)

New York Knicks (2) vs (7)

Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs Indiana Pacers (6)

Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs Orlando Magic (5)