The Venezuelan faces up to ten years in prison for possessing and presenting officials with a false green card. He is the brother of the suspect in the death of nursing student Laken Riley.

The authorities arrested Diego José Ibarra, accused of having and presenting to the officers a false residence card. However, now documents presented by the Georgia Prosecutor's Office show Ibarra's alleged connection with the Aragua Train.

Diego Ibarra is the brother of the suspect in the death of nursing student Laken Riley. In the prosecutors' documents, there is a series of detailed photographs of Ibarra's body, taken after his arrest on February 23, 2024. In the images you can see that he has a five-pointed crown tattooed on the left side of his neck and five-pointed stars on the right side.

"According to the document, these tattoos would be typical of the members of the organized crime group that was born in the Tocorón prison in Venezuela, and which was evicted by the Venezuelan authorities last September, after a gigantic operation that included the participation of more than 11,000 officials, according to the Venezuelan authorities," explained CNN who had access to the Prosecutor's documents.

The information becomes known at a time when alerts are being raised about the presence of the criminal group in the United States. In addition, it was learned that the fearsome Tren de Aragua gang, one of the fastest growing criminal organizations in the world, could be recruiting migrants or extending its tentacles to carry out its illicit operations in the United States.

Likewise, the prosecution reported that Ibarra will have a standard preliminary hearing on probable cause and the government's motion to detain him on Thursday, March 7 at 10 am.

The death of Laken Hope Riley and Ibarra's brother

Riley was a nursing student. The young woman was found unconscious in a local forest. Her friends had reported that she had not returned home from her exercise routine (running outdoors). According to the police, she had serious and "visible" injuries. Upon finding her body, the agents attempted to revive her using CPR and a defibrillator. But the victim had already lost her life.