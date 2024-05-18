Society

The deadly Houston wind storm reportedly left between $5 billion and $7 billion in damage

A meteorology expert explained that factors such as damage to businesses and homes, job losses, power outages, among others, are considered to determine the figures.

Escena de la destrucción del centro de Houston tras una tormenta mortal
(Youtube-KHOU 11)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 18, 2024
1 minute read

The Houston metropolitan area suffered one of the costliest disasters in its history due to a powerful wind storm that claimed the lives of at least four people, according to preliminary estimates from AccuWeather, a weather services company.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter told ABC13 that the damage assessment from the storm that passed through the city and Harris County on Thursday night estimates losses between $5 billion and $7 billion. Porter compared the effects of this storm to past extreme weather events, such as 2022's Hurricane Nicole, which cost $11 billion, and 2017's Hurricane Harvey, which caused $200 billion in inflation-adjusted damage.

"Oftentimes there are damaging wind events in Houston, but they tend to be fairly localized. What was unique about this storm was the intensity of the wind gusts - 80 to 100 or more mph over a widespread area from the northwest suburbs right into downtown and into the southeast part of Houston," he said.

Porter also explained that his team arrived at these figures taking into consideration factors such as damage to businesses and homes, job losses, and power outages, among others.

He also urged residents of Southeast Texas to develop an effective natural disaster plan as the official start of hurricane season approaches. “Having all this damage right before the beginning of the official start of the hurricane season is a major concern,” he said.

Images shared through social media showed trees knocked down on homes, fallen electricity towers and skyscrapers in downtown Houston with broken windows, evidencing the impact of the meteorological phenomenon.

Topics:

Recommendation

Vista del histórico casino The Mirage que, tras 34 años en Las Vegas, cerrara sus puertas el 17 de julio de 2024.

Las Vegas says goodbye to the historic Mirage casino

Eric Adams

Eric Adams announces the first National Urban Summit on Rats: 'The best way to defeat your enemy is to know them'

Joe Biden, durante la Reunión Anula de la Asociación Nacional de Educación (NEA) de 2021.

Fall of the country's main education union: Thousands of members lost while promoting the leftist agenda

Captura de pantalla del documental 'Queer Planet', que Peacock estrenará el próximo 6 de junio como parte de su Pride Month.

Peacock announces the imminent premiere of 'Queer Planet,' a documentary that will promote the company's woke agenda

Imagen de archivo de San Antonio.

Texas leads the resurgence of population in large cities after covid

Harvard willfully ignored concerns about antisemitism on campus, report reveals

Texas: fuertes tormentas en el área de Houston dejan cuatro muertos y más de un millón de persona

Texas: Strong storms in the Houston area leave four dead and more than a million people without power

El pateador de los Kansas City Chiefs Harrison Butker habla con los periodistas durante una sesión de prensa

Harrison Butker of the Kansas Chiefs criticizes Biden, shows his Catholic ideas and provokes rejection from the NFL: “His views are not those of the organization”

El hermano de Joe Biden (Joe Biden's brother) usó su nombre para promocionar una cadena de hospitales señalada por fraude

Biden administration formally moves to reclassify marijuana as a 'low risk' drug