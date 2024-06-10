Society

The Border Patrol orders its agents to release illegal migrants who come from eastern countries

An internal memo from the San Diego sector gives the order just a week after Biden tightened immigration policy.

JUAN PEñA
June 10, 2024
Border Patrol agents in the San Diego sector have been instructed to release all illegal immigrants coming from all but six countries in the Eastern Hemisphere. This was verified by The Washington Examiner, which accessed an internal memo from the federal agency.

By this order, illegal immigrants coming from most of Asia will be able to enjoy freedom, even if they are intercepted by border agents while crossing illegally. These migrants, even those from countries listed as "hard" or "very hard" to deport, will be given documents and ordered to appear in a U.S. court. The countries that are part of the exception and whose citizens will be immediately deported are Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan.

This instruction for the San Diego sector, a key crossing area on the southern border, directly contradicts the latest policy approved by the Biden administration on asylum seekers, in effect since the previous week. If not for this exception, these immigrants from the Eastern Hemisphere should be placed in provisional detention centers for illegal migrants and prepared for deportation proceedings.

According to sources consulted by The Washington Examiner, "Extra-hemispheric migrants have always been a challenge. They will be subject to these rules, provisions."

Federal government sources assure that this measure comes due to the difficulty in repatriating immigrants from Central Asia. They claim to be working to improve cooperation with countries in the region. "We’ve also been working with governments all over the world to enhance our ability to repatriate individuals to countries that have historically been challenging. We have, for example, operated repatriation flights to India, to China, to Uzbekistan, to Mauritania, to Senegal over the last few months, and those are all countries that historically would have been much more challenging for us to return individuals to and we anticipate we will continue to enhance our ability to return migrants to the Eastern Hemisphere," a senior administration official said.

