Texas: Tornado leaves at least seven dead, including two children

Rescue efforts continue as hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after the storms passed through the Southern Plains.

(Voz Media - AFP) A tornado on the outskirts of Dallas-Fort Worth left at least seven dead on Sunday, according to Fox News.

Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington confirmed that among the deceased were two children, one aged 2 and the other 5.

According to initial reports, the tornado hit a gas station where a dozen people had taken shelter. It also destroyed homes, power lines and several vehicles in a motorhome park.

9:30 AM UPDATE: Cooke County Sheriff Sappington tells @FOX4 the death toll from Saturday's tornado is now at 7, including 2 children. The sheriff confirmed they found the bodies of a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old Sunday morning. #txwx — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) May 26, 2024

Authorities warned drivers not take Interstate 35, where the tornado passed:

12:46am - Travel along I35 between Valley View and Sanger is highly discouraged as crews clean up several crashed vehicles and at least two overturned 18-wheelers after a large tornado moved across the highway around 10:45pm. Thanks to Anna Alexandra Cadena for the photos. pic.twitter.com/0NMppzRU9j — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) May 26, 2024

"There is so much damage, we don’t even know where to start," said officials at the Ray Roberts Lake Marina in the town of Sanger, Denton. "Most RVs were turned over with several people trapped inside," he maintained, although he added that "all were rescued with no known serious injuries."

Rescue efforts continue and hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after the storms passed through the Southern Plains, which also affected cities in the states of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

DENTON FD sending 4 Medics, Rescue, Batt 1 to Marina Circle at Ray Roberts for multiple victims, some reported trapped. E6/M6 enroute to Sanger Fire Station to help cover calls. Major damage at the county line on Lone Oak Road. @cityofdentontx @DentonScanner @DFWscanner pic.twitter.com/MXIe6JzZkK — City of Denton Fire Department (@DentonFireDept) May 26, 2024

In addition to those killed in Texas, tornadoes in other parts of the country raised the death toll to 10 nationwide.

As of Sunday morning, about 375,000 people were without power in Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas, according to Poweroutage.us.

The incidents come as thousands of Americans traveled away from home to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.