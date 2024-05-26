Society

Texas: Tornado leaves at least seven dead, including two children

Rescue efforts continue as hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after the storms passed through the Southern Plains.

Captura de pantalla de un video de WFAA que muestra los destrozos en Texas tras un tornado el domingo 16 de mayo de 2024.
(YouTube WFAA)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
AFP
May 26, 2024
(Voz Media - AFP) A tornado on the outskirts of Dallas-Fort Worth left at least seven dead on Sunday, according to Fox News.

Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington confirmed that among the deceased were two children, one aged 2 and the other 5.

According to initial reports, the tornado hit a gas station where a dozen people had taken shelter. It also destroyed homes, power lines and several vehicles in a motorhome park.

Authorities warned drivers not take Interstate 35, where the tornado passed:

"There is so much damage, we don’t even know where to start," said officials at the Ray Roberts Lake Marina in the town of Sanger, Denton. "Most RVs were turned over with several people trapped inside," he maintained, although he added that "all were rescued with no known serious injuries."

Rescue efforts continue and hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after the storms passed through the Southern Plains, which also affected cities in the states of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

In addition to those killed in Texas, tornadoes in other parts of the country raised the death toll to 10 nationwide.

As of Sunday morning, about 375,000 people were without power in Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas, according to Poweroutage.us.

The incidents come as thousands of Americans traveled away from home to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

