Society

Storms knock out power for more than 750,000 customers in Dallas-Fort Worth area

Hail and intense wind gusts hit eastern Texas on Tuesday.

Tormentas en Dallas-Fot Worth.
(NBC News)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 28, 2024
The strong storms that hit eastern Texas this Tuesday with intense hail and aggressive wind gusts of more than 77 miles per hour caused power outages for more than 750,000 residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

According to the website PowerOutage.us, Dallas County alone accounted for the majority of power outages, with more than 380,000 customers affected by the storms.

In counties adjacent to Dallas such as Tarrant, Collin and Denton, around 160,000 users suffered the consequences of intense hail and wind.

The storms are predicted continue in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the rain is expected to cause flooding, although the intensity of the hail is expected to decrease and the winds to subside.

Over the past weekend, at least 21 people died in several southern states due to the storm, according to NBC News.

