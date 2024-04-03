A strong storm left considerable damage in parts of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions this Tuesday. Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia and Kentucky were the hardest-hit states.

In Ohio, strong winds caused serious damage to several buildings, such as the Proctorville Fire Department building. Many trees were uprooted as well. Hundreds of thousands of residents were left without power for hours.

The storm also caused significant structural damage in Indiana. Up to 90 mph winds were recorded in areas near the border with Tennessee. In the city of Vanderburgh, the Emergency Operations Center facility was left with extensive roof damage.

In Kentucky, emergency services had to treat a person who was injured when a tree fell on their house. Farther east in West Virginia, winds approached 100 miles per hour in the city of Huntington. The governors of both states - Andy Beshear and Jim Justice, respectively - declared a state of emergency due to the storm.

I've declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, and Nicholas Counties because of storms, which caused flooding, downed trees, power outages, and road blockages. The NWS predicts another storm event this evening in the same region.https://t.co/A0ykAvmDOZ pic.twitter.com/E1Q7sbv11n — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) April 2, 2024

Forecast for this Wednesday

Although the storms are expected to continue this Wednesday in these states, they will subside as the hours go by. The storm is now heading further east. The states at risk are Virginia, Delaware and Maryland. Further south, Georgia and Florida are also expected to get hit, as reported early in the morning by the Meteorological Service.