Storm in California: Snow cuts off several interstate highways and causes power outages

There is a possibility of avalanches in the Sierra Nevada and around Lake Tahoe. Interstate 80 is closed for more than 100 miles, from Reno to Emigrant Gap.

A new winter storm has hit California and parts of Oregon and Nevada. The National Weather Service (NWS) activated its winter storm alert in several affected areas, in addition to a blizzard alert in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The storm has caused the closure of Interstate 80 along a stretch of more than 100 miles. Power outages have also affected thousands of homes.

State authorities called on residents around the Sierra Nevada to seek refuge and avoid travel and roads at all costs. Along with ice and snow, poor visibility also affects travel conditions, a perfect combination for road accidents. The closure of Interstate 80 is in effect from Reno, Nev., to Emigrant Gap, Calif.

The NWS warned it could bring the biggest snowfall of the year in this part of the country. According to Time, up to 10 feet of snow is expected in some areas in the Sierra Nevada and Lake Tahoe. In these same areas, there are also avalanche risks.

According to PowerOutage.us, there are at least 40,000 customers without power in California on Saturday.

The winter storm arrived in California on Friday, when a tornado touched down in Madera County and began wreaking havoc. The worst of the storm occurred overnight Friday into Saturday. It is expected to last until Sunday.