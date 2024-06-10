Several injured in a fire in downtown Miami

Mayor Francis Suárez reported that the affected residents will be transferred to a place where they will receive food and care.

Authorities reported a large fire broke out in Miami at the Temple Court Apartments at 431 NW 3rd Street. Several people are injured.

Additionally, police issued a notice for people to "refrain from entering or remaining in the vicinity of Lumus Park to prevent any potential harm caused by a nearby apartment fire."

Police explained that "Miami Fire PIO & Miami PD units are currently on scene assisting with an active fire investigation."

Miami Fire PIO & Miami PD units are currently on scene assisting with an active fire investigation.

Likewise, Miami Mayor Francis Suárez spoke outside the apartment building and said that the residents will be transferred to the nearby José Martí Park complex and that they will be given food and care, according to NBC Miami.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar also spoke about the situation and maintained that her office will continue to follow what happens.

"My office is closely monitoring the ongoing fire at the Temple Court Apartments near the Miami River today. Very thankful for the firefighters of the City of Miami Fire Department who are working hard to put out the fire and rescue residents inside," Salazar said.