After spending more than a week stranded on a small island in the Pacific Ocean, three sailors were rescued by the Coast Guard thanks to a "HELP" sign they made themselves from palm leaves and branches.

The three men (in their 40s) were found by officials (thanks to the fact that they spotted the leaves from the sky). They were on Pikelot Atoll - an uninhabited coral island about 415 miles southeast of Guam - belonging to the Federated States of Micronesia. They reportedly survived by eating coconuts. Lt. Chelsea Garcia - coordinator of the rescue mission - stated:

In a remarkable testament to their willingness to be found, the sailors spelled out 'HELP' on the beach using palm leaves, a crucial factor in their discovery. This act of ingenuity was pivotal in guiding rescue efforts directly to their location (...) Every life saved and every matinee returned home is a testament to the enduring partnership and mutual respect that characterizes our relationship, which has a profound impact on the lives of people and the resilience of communities across the FSM.

A "hindered" rescue

The niece of one of the sailors made an emergency call to the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Subcenter in Guam claiming that the men were missing and had not returned from a trip they had taken on Easter Sunday to Pikelot Atoll.

The initial search spanned more than 78,000 square nautical miles. The operation was "hindered" by bad weather and a shortage of aircraft at the base, the Coast Guard said. Despite the impediments, a plane dropped survival packs and a radio on the island while the USCGC ship Oliver Henry, which was already in the area, was diverted to join the rescue mission.

The sailors used the radio to communicate and assured that they were in "good health, had access to food and water, and recovered their boat, which unfortunately sustained damage, rendering it unusable." Lieutenant Ray Cerrato, commander of the Oliver Henry stated:

Whether we’re out there protecting valuable resources or saving lives, we’re not just visitors: we’re members of this vibrant maritime community that connects all these islands.

This is not the first time authorities have rescued stranded sailors on this island. In 2020, the Australian Defense Force found three men on Pikelot.