Iowa confronts DOJ, assures that it 'will not back down' on state law that allowing for arrest of certain illegal immigrants

"he only reason we had to pass this law is because the Biden Administration refuses to enforce the laws already on the books," said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in response to the Justice Department's threat to take legal action if a new state law is enforced that allows authorities arrest illegal immigrants who were previously denied entry or deported from the country:

I have a duty to protect the citizens of Iowa. Unlike the federal government, we will respect the rule of law and enforce it.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird also spoke out in reference to the DOJ's threatened lawsuit and assured that the state "will not back down":

Not only has Biden refused to enforce federal immigration laws & secure our border, he is now threatening to block states like IA from enforcing our own laws. Our message to Biden is this: IA will not back down & stand by as our state’s safety hangs in the balance. If Biden refuses to stop the border invasion & keep our communities safe, IA will do the job for him.

Biden administration threatens the state

The Biden administration warned Reynolds that legal action will be taken if the new law is implemented. In a letter, a Justice Department official gave the state a May 7 deadline to suspend it.

According to information from The Des Moines Register, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton said the new rule "violates the United States Constitution." He assured that it conflicts "various provisions of federal law permitting noncitizens to seek protection from removal to avoid persecution or torture."

The official argued that the law "intrudes into a field that is occupied by the federal government and is preempted."

Iowa law, similar to Texas law

Iowa's law is similar to Texas' SB4 rule, which has become a legal battle with the federal government. The rule will go into effect on July 1 and makes it an aggravated misdemeanor (with a sentence of up to two years in prison) for immigrants to be in the state if they have outstanding deportation orders or were previously deported.

The law upgrades the misdemeanor to a felony if the deportation orders were related to criminal convictions.

