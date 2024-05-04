Society

Iowa confronts DOJ, assures that it 'will not back down' on state law that allowing for arrest of certain illegal immigrants

"Unlike the federal government, we will respect the rule of law and enforce it," said Governor Kim Reynolds in response to the Justice Department's threat to sue the state.

La gobernadora de Iowa Kim Reynolds.
(Cordon Press)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
May 4, 2024
1 minute read

"he only reason we had to pass this law is because the Biden Administration refuses to enforce the laws already on the books," said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in response to the Justice Department's threat to take legal action if a new state law is enforced that allows authorities arrest illegal immigrants who were previously denied entry or deported from the country:

I have a duty to protect the citizens of Iowa. Unlike the federal government, we will respect the rule of law and enforce it.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird also spoke out in reference to the DOJ's threatened lawsuit and assured that the state "will not back down":

Not only has Biden refused to enforce federal immigration laws & secure our border, he is now threatening to block states like IA from enforcing our own laws. Our message to Biden is this: IA will not back down & stand by as our state’s safety hangs in the balance. If Biden refuses to stop the border invasion & keep our communities safe, IA will do the job for him.

Biden administration threatens the state

The Biden administration warned Reynolds that legal action will be taken if the new law is implemented. In a letter, a Justice Department official gave the state a May 7 deadline to suspend it.

According to information from The Des Moines Register, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton said the new rule "violates the United States Constitution." He assured that it conflicts "various provisions of federal law permitting noncitizens to seek protection from removal to avoid persecution or torture."

The official argued that the law "intrudes into a field that is occupied by the federal government and is preempted."

Iowa law, similar to Texas law

Iowa's law is similar to Texas' SB4 rule, which has become a legal battle with the federal government. The rule will go into effect on July 1 and makes it an aggravated misdemeanor (with a sentence of up to two years in prison) for immigrants to be in the state if they have outstanding deportation orders or were previously deported.

The law upgrades the misdemeanor to a felony if the deportation orders were related to criminal convictions.

Iowa Law

Topics:

Recommendation

January 21, 2024, Nashua, New Hampshire, USA: Florida Gov. RON DESANTIS suspended his Republican presidential campaign on Sunday, ending his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary. FILE PHOTO SHOT ON: January 19, 2024, Nashua, New Hampshire, USA: Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful RON DESANTIS makes a campaign stop at the Courtyard by Marriott Events Center. (Credit Image: Â© Brian Cahn/ZUMA Press Wire) ////

Fetterman supports DeSantis’ ban on the sale of lab-grown meat: "I would never serve that slop to my children"

Ayuntamiento de Nueva York.

New York City fined for racially discriminating against white officials

Captura de pantalla con una imagen del proyecto para construir la Legends Tower, el nuevo rascacielos de Oklahoma City que, cuando esté construido, se convertirá en el edificio más alto del país.

Oklahoma City will have the largest skyscraper in the United States

Captura de pantalla del ex productor de Nickelodeon, Dan Schneider, hablando sobre su comportamiento tras la emisión del documental 'Quiet on Set'.

Dan Schneider sues 'Quiet on Set' producers for defamation

Estudiantes de la Universidad del Sur de California protestan contra Israel.

Hims founder offers jobs to pro-Palestine vandals

Greg Abbott, gobernador de Texas.

Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 59 counties due to strong storm in Texas

Estudiantes manifestantes pro palestinos se cruzan de brazos en la entrada de Hamilton Hall en el campus de la Universidad de Columbia

At least 2,000 pro-Palestinian vandals arrested on college campuses

Accidente con un camión cisterna lleno de combustible cierra la I-95 en Norwalk

I-95 to remain temporarily closed in Connecticut after an accident involving a gasoline tanker

Policías tras la batalla campal para desalojar la UCLA.

Police dismantle UCLA pro-Hamas camp and arrest more than 130 vandals after pitched battle