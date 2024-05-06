Gaza: Israeli military asks to evacuate eastern Rafah ahead of foreseeable military offensive

The IDF estimates the displacement of about 100,000 people before launching an operation described as "limited in scope."

The Israeli military began to evacuate tens of thousands of inhabitants from eastern Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, this Monday morning. According to military sources, "the estimate is around 100,000 people" evacuated from the city bordering Egypt.

The Israel Defense Forces announced the establishment of a humanitarian cordon to guarantee the safety of citizens while they launch this operation, which they described as " limited in scope." The goal remains to weaken Hamas’ infrastructure.

The IDF will continue pursuing Hamas everywhere in Gaza until all the hostages that they’re holding in captivity are back home.

The IDF has expanded the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi to accommodate the increased levels of aid flowing into Gaza. This expanded humanitarian area includes field hospitals, tents and increased amounts of food, water, medication and additional supplies. In accordance with the… pic.twitter.com/si47k9FCCz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 6, 2024

The Israeli military asked the inhabitants of eastern Rafah to leave the city for other areas of the Palestinian territory. City residents received messages on their phones inviting them to leave and a map telling them where to go.

The IDF said on Monday it “encourages” the residents to move to an “expanded humanitarian area.” The IDF stated that it had expanded the humanitarian zone to Al Mawasi, a town located on the coast about 6 miles from Rafah. In Al Mawasi, "field hospitals, tents and a growing volume of food, water, medicine and other items" were set up, the statement said.

On Sunday, three Israeli soldiers were killed and a dozen wounded when a barrage of rockets was fired towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza. The IDF said the rockets were fired from an area adjacent to Rafah. The soldiers were hit while guarding heavy machinery, tanks and bulldozers stationed in the area. Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, which led Israeli authorities to close the crossing, which is used to deliver aid into Gaza.