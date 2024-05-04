Politics Society

Columbia's president breaks silence after antisemitic protests on campus: "They crossed a line"

Minouche Shafik spoke through a video posted on social media, in which she also urged students to show more "empathy" and "compassion."

Minouche Shafik
Cordon Press
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 4, 2024
Minouche Shafik, president of Columbia University, broke her silence about the antisemitic protests on campus. Through a three-minute video published on social networks, she briefly explained what had happened recently and assured that the educational institution went through some of the most "difficult weeks in its history."

The protests and camps began in Columbia in mid-April and spread to other young people throughout the country, such as at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), leading to more than 2,000 arrests.

In the aforementioned video, Shafik revealed that she made a "sincere" offer to the protesters, but that they "crossed a line" when they occupied a building and caused destruction. "It was a violent act that put our students at risk, as well as putting the protesters at risk. I walked through the building and saw the damage which was distressing," she continued.

At the university's request, the New York Police entered the campus and vacated the camp last Tuesday, April 30. "These last two weeks have been some of the most difficult in the history of Columbia. The turmoil and tension, division and disruption have affected the entire community," added Shafik.

Regarding antisemitism, she assured that both this prejudice and that against Muslims have existed for "a long time," which is why she urged her students to show "empathy" and "compassion" for others.

Finally, looking forward, she acknowledged that the university will have to take action on the matter. "We have a lot to do. But I am committed to working at it everyday and with each of you to rebuild community on our campus," she closed.

