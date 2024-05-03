Fetterman supports DeSantis’ ban on the sale of lab-grown meat: "I would never serve that slop to my children"

The senator said that it "pains him deeply to agree" with the governor’s ban that seeks to "keep lab-grown meat out of Florida."

Senator John Fetterman supported (with deep "pain") Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ law to prohibit the sale of fake meat (created in a laboratory) in the state.

In a post on his X account (formerly Twitter), Fetterman said that it "pains him deeply to agree" with Florida's new ban:

Pains me deeply to agree with Crash-and-Burn Ron, but I co-sign this. As a member of @SenateAgDems and as some dude who would never serve that slop to my kids, I support our American ranchers and farmers.

A law banning fake meat in Florida

DeSantis recently signed a law aimed at "keeping lab-grown meat out of Florida." This prohibits the sale of meat created in laboratories in the state. The governor also stated that: "Florida is increasing beef production and encouraging residents to continue to consume and enjoy 100% real Florida beef."

In a press release, DeSantis claimed that he is "fighting against the global elite's plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve its authoritarian goals" and therefore, contrary to the World Economic Forum and others, Florida has taken steps to support the agricultural industry:

Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite's plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve its authoritarian goals (...) Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers, and we will save our beef.