Society

Fetterman supports DeSantis’ ban on the sale of lab-grown meat: "I would never serve that slop to my children"

The senator said that it "pains him deeply to agree" with the governor’s ban that seeks to "keep lab-grown meat out of Florida."

January 21, 2024, Nashua, New Hampshire, USA: Florida Gov. RON DESANTIS suspended his Republican presidential campaign on Sunday, ending his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary. FILE PHOTO SHOT ON: January 19, 2024, Nashua, New Hampshire, USA: Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful RON DESANTIS makes a campaign stop at the Courtyard by Marriott Events Center. (Credit Image: Â© Brian Cahn/ZUMA Press Wire) ////
Ron DeSantis, gobernador de Florida -
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
May 3, 2024
1 minute read

Senator John Fetterman supported (with deep "pain") Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ law to prohibit the sale of fake meat (created in a laboratory) in the state.

In a post on his X account (formerly Twitter), Fetterman said that it "pains him deeply to agree" with Florida's new ban:

Pains me deeply to agree with Crash-and-Burn Ron, but I co-sign this. As a member of @SenateAgDems and as some dude who would never serve that slop to my kids, I support our American ranchers and farmers.

A law banning fake meat in Florida

DeSantis recently signed a law aimed at "keeping lab-grown meat out of Florida." This prohibits the sale of meat created in laboratories in the state. The governor also stated that: "Florida is increasing beef production and encouraging residents to continue to consume and enjoy 100% real Florida beef."

In a press release, DeSantis claimed that he is "fighting against the global elite's plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve its authoritarian goals" and therefore, contrary to the World Economic Forum and others, Florida has taken steps to support the agricultural industry:

Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite's plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve its authoritarian goals (...) Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers, and we will save our beef.

Topics:

Recommendation

Estudiantes de la Universidad del Sur de California protestan contra Israel.

Hims founder offers jobs to pro-Palestine vandals

Greg Abbott, gobernador de Texas.

Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 59 counties due to strong storm in Texas

Estudiantes manifestantes pro palestinos se cruzan de brazos en la entrada de Hamilton Hall en el campus de la Universidad de Columbia

At least 2,000 pro-Palestinian vandals arrested on college campuses

Accidente con un camión cisterna lleno de combustible cierra la I-95 en Norwalk

I-95 to remain temporarily closed in Connecticut after an accident involving a gasoline tanker

Policías tras la batalla campal para desalojar la UCLA.

Police dismantle UCLA pro-Hamas camp and arrest more than 130 vandals after pitched battle

Agentes vigilan las inmediaciones de la escuela donde se produjo el tiroteo.

Wisconsin: Police shoot down armed student outside school

Policía y vándalos pro-Hamás se enfrentan en la UCLA.

Clashes between hundreds of pro-Hamas vandals and police at UCLA while trying to dismantle the camps

El ex productor de cine Harvey Weinstein llega al Tribunal Penal de Manhattan en Nueva York el 1 de mayo de 2024

Harvey Weinstein to face new trial after 2020 rape conviction is overturned

El pleno de la Cámara de Representantes, durante la votación que eligió a Mike Johnson speaker.

The House approves a bill to expand the definition of antisemitism and sanction anti-Jewish hate movements on university campuses