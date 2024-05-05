Biden unexpectedly suspends ammunition shipments to Israel

This decision comes amid growing concerns from the White House that the Jewish state will conduct a military operation in Rafah.

The United States has paused a shipment of ammunition intended for the Israeli army for the first time since the Hamas attack on October 7. This action reflects growing concerns within the Biden administration about the potential for Israel to launch a military operation in Rafah.

According to a report by Axios, two Israeli officials revealed that a U.S. shipment of weapons supplies was stopped last week, without further explanation from the United States.

When questioned about the matter, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council emphasized that the United States has consistently stood by Israel since the war between the Jewish State and the terrorist group began.

"The United States has surged billions of dollars in security assistance to Israel since the October 7 attacks, passed the largest ever supplemental appropriation for emergency assistance to Israel, led an unprecedented coalition to defend Israel against Iranian attacks, and will continue to do what is necessary to ensure Israel can defend itself from the threats it faces," he said without giving a concrete answer about why the ammunition shipment was put on hold.

The Biden administration has reiterated on several occasions that it opposes Israel carrying out a military operation in Rafah and that ignoring warnings would have a negative impact on bilateral relations.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that a military operation in Rafah is inevitable, as it is believed to be the location of the remaining Hamas terrorists' stronghold.

“The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all its aims is not an option. We will enter Rafah and we will eliminate the Hamas battalions there,” he said. Netanyahu even suggested that the Israeli army will enter Gaza City, even if it means losing American support.

"In the terrible Holocaust, there were great world leaders who stood by idly; therefore, the first lesson of the Holocaust is: If we do not defend ourselves, nobody will defend us. And if we need to stand alone, we will stand alone," he said.