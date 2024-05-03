Kevin Spacey responds to Channel 4 regarding imminent premiere of documentary against him

The actor assured that the British network "has refused" to give him time to respond to the accusations that will be broadcast on "Spacey Unmasked."

Kevin Spacey responded to Channel 4 regarding the imminent premiere of the documentary featuring allegations against him. The British network plans to premiere, on Monday, May 6, "Spacey Unmasked," a two-episode series that will be broadcast on back-to-back days and that will cover the case of the actor known for his role in "House of Cards."

Channel 4 explained in the synopsis that the documentary "investigates Spacey's behavior and speaks with several men unrelated to the case [from last year] about their experiences with Kevin Spacey, almost all of whom have never spoken before."

But, the actor stated, he was not allowed to give his version of the events, and not because he hasn't tried. As he explained on X, he asked the British network to give him seven days to respond to the accusations, a request that Channel 4 "has refused":

Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that… — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) May 2, 2024

Kevin Spacey assures he will not remain silent

However, Kevin Spacey will not let the channel attack him without evidence. The actor, who a British court declared not guilty of new charges of sexual crimes in July 2023, assured that he would not allow himself to be attacked "in their desperate attempt for ratings":

I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network's one-sided “documentary” about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There's a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4. Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.

Furthermore, the actor revealed, he has grown tired of waiting for someone to give him the opportunity to explain himself. For this reason, prior to the broadcast of the documentary, the actor confirmed that he will give his own version of the events through a post on X.

With the decision, he hopes to leave both Channel 4 and Roast Beef TV "speechless" but which, he said, will put him at ease by allowing him to give his version of what happened, "Tune in this weekend to see my response on http://X.com/kevinspacey. Channel 4 and Roast Beef TV may find themselves 'speechless,' but I no longer will be," Spacey said.