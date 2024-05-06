Politics

Trump's campaign closes the gap with Biden, raising more than $76 million in April

"The former president is not only winning across every battleground state, but we are raising the resources necessary to deliver a victory in November," his team said.

SABRINA MARTIN
May 6, 2024
Former President Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced that April fundraising surpassed $76 million, marking a significant effort to close the financial gap with President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 elections.

The fundraising numbers were first revealed during a donor retreat in Palm Beach, where Trump campaign officials reported on his lead in key states and his intention to expand the electoral map to include Minnesota and Virginia.

"President Donald J. Trump is not only winning across every battleground state, but we are raising the resources necessary to deliver a victory in November," said top Trump campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.

Although the former president still faces a significant cash deficit in the presidential race against Joe Biden, Trump has improved his numbers since securing the Republican nomination, and his team promises to continue improving them.

"Our team will continue working every day to exceed expectations, raise the funds we need, and build an unmatched party infrastructure to prove that President Trump's momentum is unstoppable," the Trump campaign said.

In March, the Trump campaign and the RNC managed to raise $66 million. In April, things got even better for Trump when he held an event where he managed to break the fundraising records of any Democratic or Republican candidate, raising $50.5 million that night alone.

"Soaring past predictions, April defied the pundits and our naysayers with a huge fundraising haul -- just like President Trump has done in poll after poll," Trump's team said.

It should be remembered that by the end of March, Trump had around $110.3 million in cash, a figure considerably less than the $187.6 million Biden had at that time.

While there is still no information on the amount raised by President Biden in April, Trump and his team have made it clear that they are focused on increasingly closing the funding gap.

