NORAD reports the detection of four Russian military aircraft in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone

The North American Aerospace Defense Command stated that the event "is not seen as a threat." However, the Russian Defense Ministry indicated that two of the bombers were nuclear capable.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported in a press release on the tracking and detection of four Russian military aircraft flying in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The NORAD statement noted that the Russian plane did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace and assured that "this Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat."

The Alaska ADIZ "is a region of airspace in which a country tries to identify, locate, and control aircraft in the interest of national security."

Two strategic bombers near the western coast of Alaska

On the other hand, in a statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that two nuclear-capable bombers of the Russian Aerospace Force carried out a routine flight, lasting 11 hours, over the waters of the Bering Sea near the western coast of Alaska.

The ministry detailed that these missions are carried out regularly and in strict accordance with international regulations in the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and the Pacific Ocean.

However, a video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Alaska Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet marked with the letters AK (Alaska). In the same material, a Russian escort fighter plane is seen.