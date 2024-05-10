Republicans consider prosecuting Biden for abandoning Israel by cutting off weapons shipments

Representative Cory Mills (R-FL) revealed that he is already preparing articles of impeachment against the Democratic president.

Faced with the concrete threat from the White House to pause the shipment of weapons to Israel, Republicans in the House are preparing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Representative Cory Mills (R-FL) confirmed that he is drafting the articles to impeach Biden.

The legislator accused Biden of leading Israel into a 'quid pro quo' position by restricting aid to Israel due to the decisions of the Jewish State in Gaza, which are posing an electoral problem for the White House.

According to Mills, for a very similar situation, the Democrats prosecuted former President Donald Trump, recalling that the first impeachment trial against the Republican focused on his handling of aid to Ukraine.

“The House has no choice but to impeach President ‘Quid pro Joe’ Biden. As Vice President, Biden was caught threatening to withhold funding and aid to Ukraine unless they fired the attorney general investigating Burisma, a company financially benefiting his son Hunter, not to mention the 10% share for 'the big guy' himself," Mills said in a statement sent to the television network.

“Now, Joe Biden is pressuring Israel, our biggest ally in the Middle East, by pausing their funding that has already been approved in the House, if they don't stop all operations with Hamas. It’s a very clear message, ‘this for that,’” the legislator continued. “These are the same accusations made against President Trump, which resulted in his impeachment by Democrats. The same must happen for Joe Biden, which is why we’re drawing up articles of impeachment now.”

Mills' revelation comes just as President Biden threatened in an interview with CNN that he would stop military support to Israel if the Israeli army proceeded to invade the city of Rafah, located in southern Gaza.

🚨 #PANEL | Biden anuncia que no ayudará a Israel a invadir Rafah y enfurece a los republicanos del Congreso. Así lo afirmó en una entrevista con CNN, en la que también dijo que su Gobierno sigue comprometido con la defensa del Estado judío 🎙️@yaporkarina conversa junto… pic.twitter.com/t3EpLXyWYx — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) May 10, 2024

In particular, Biden affirmed that Israel would continue to have the support of the United States for its defense system like the Iron Dome; however, he clarified that "civilians have been killed in Gaza as the consequences those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers. And I made it clear, if they go into Rafah —they haven't gone into Rafah yet— (...) I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah."

Biden's statements provoked enormous internal criticism from Israel's American allies and also from the Israeli government itself.

"If Israel is forced to resist alone, Israel will resist alone," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this Thursday, in a message published on his X account that was described as a direct response to his counterpart Biden.

Specifically, Biden's decision to pause the shipment of weapons would directly affect the support of artillery ammunition, aerial projectiles for fighters and other offensive weapons with which the United States usually supports a historic ally that is maintaining an offensive against the terrorist group Hamas after the October 7 attacks.