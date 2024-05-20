UK grants Julian Assange new appeal against his extradition to the US

On March 26, British judges asked U.S. authorities to guarantee that the 52-year-old Australian, if extradited, would be granted First Amendment rights.

A British court Monday granted Julian Assange the possibility of presenting a new appeal against his extradition to the United States, according to the AFP news agency.

On March 26, British judges asked American authorities to guarantee that the 52-year-old Australian, if extradited, could benefit from the First Amendment of the Constitution, which protects freedom of speech, and that he would not be sentenced to death.

Julian Assange is an Australian journalist, author and activist who in 2006 founded Wikileaks, a nonprofit media organization turned media outlet. Four years later, in 2010, scandal broke when authorities discovered that the website had published tens of thousands of classified U.S. government documents. This information damaged the reputation of the United States and that exposed the excesses committed by the American military during the invasion of Afghanistan.