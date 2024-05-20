World

UK grants Julian Assange new appeal against his extradition to the US

On March 26, British judges asked U.S. authorities to guarantee that the 52-year-old Australian, if extradited, would be granted First Amendment rights.

Julian Assange
Wikimedia Commons
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 20, 2024
Less than a minute

A British court Monday granted Julian Assange the possibility of presenting a new appeal against his extradition to the United States, according to the AFP news agency.

On March 26, British judges asked American authorities to guarantee that the 52-year-old Australian, if extradited, could benefit from the First Amendment of the Constitution, which protects freedom of speech, and that he would not be sentenced to death.

Julian Assange is an Australian journalist, author and activist who in 2006 founded Wikileaks, a nonprofit media organization turned media outlet. Four years later, in 2010, scandal broke when authorities discovered that the website had published tens of thousands of classified U.S. government documents. This information damaged the reputation of the United States and that exposed the excesses committed by the American military during the invasion of Afghanistan.

Topics:

Recommendation

Intento de golpe de E

DRC accuses three Americans of participating in coup attempt

El presidente de República Dominicana y candidato presidencial por el Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM), Luis Abinader

Luis Abinader reelected as president of the Dominican Republic in first round

Ebrahim Raisi

Political executions, nuclear race and the 'Commission of Death': Who was Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's president known as 'the butcher of Tehran'?

Vista aérea de partidarios de la candidata presidencial opositora Xochitl Gálvez, del partido de coalición Fuerza y Corazón por México, asistiendo a un mitin político en la Plaza del Zócalo antes de las elecciones nacionales en la Ciudad de México el 19 de mayo de 2024

A colossal demonstration overflows Mexico City in favor of Xóchitl Gálvez, the main opposition candidate for the presidency

Afganistán

ISIS takes responsibility for the terrorist attack that left three Spanish tourists dead in Afghanistan

El ejército estadounidense comienza el proceso para retirar sus tropas de Níger, una nación estratégica ubicada en la región de Sahel

United States announces withdrawal of all troops from Niger by Sept. 15

Javier Milei durante su discurso en el Viva 2024

'Socialism leads to slavery and death': Javier Milei attacks the left at Europe VIVA 24

El presidente de Irán

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed dead in helicopter crash

Benny Gantz

Top Israeli official gives Netanyahu an ultimatum: Threatens to resign if there is no post-war plan before June 8