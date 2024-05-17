Opinion Politics

Podcast: Why are Hispanics leaving the Democratic Party?

We spoke with the director of Hispanic communications for Donald Trump's campaign about the latest polls and the Hispanic vote.

vote
(Parker Johnson / Unsplash)
Vanessa Vallejo.
VANESSA VALLEJO
May 17, 2024
1 minute read

More and more polls are making it clear that the Democratic Party is losing the Hispanic vote. The latest New York Times poll leaves Joe Biden and Donald Trump practically tied among Hispanics. The issue has Democrats concerned, who for years believed they had won the Hispanic vote. In today's podcast we talk about it with Jaime Flórez, director of Hispanic communications for the Republican National Committee and the Donald Trump Campaign.

Flórez said that one of the fundamental factors that worries Hispanics is the economy and that it is clear to families that the situation has worsened since Biden became president. The campaign's Hispanic communications director recalled that during the Trump era, Hispanics had record low unemployment figures. He claimed that although Democrats insist on denying the setback that the economy has experienced under the current administration, the issue is evident to all Americans, including Hispanics.

For decades, Democrats have called the Republican Party racist. They have promised to carry out immigration reforms to favor Hispanics. However, Flórez said that although on many occasions the Democratic Party has had the chance to reform immigration, it has not done so. He said that Hispanics have been deceived in various elections by Democrats who make promises that they don’t keep, not only in terms of immigration but also on various topics. Flórez insisted that the border issue must be addressed in accordance with the law, and migration must be allowed but legally. He pointed out that all Americans, including Hispanics, want a safe country.

Regarding the trials the former president is facing, Flórez pointed out that it is increasingly evident that this is political persecution and that is why Trump’s numbers are increasing in the polls despite all the accusations against him. He also highlighted that for months former President Trump has wanted to debate Biden and that just this week the Democrat has decided to accept the debate. Flórez claimed that the large number of conditions that Democrats have imposed to hold the debate only confirms President Biden's weakness and his increasingly evident cognitive problems.

Topics:

Recommendation

Caso Bob Menéndez: un empresario de Nueva York se declara culpable de sobornar al senador con un Mercedes

Bob Menendez reveals in midst of corruption trial that his wife has cancer

Los miembros de la Cámara de Representantes durante una votación.

With the votes of 16 Democrats and the Republican Party, the House approves a bill that rebukes Biden for suspending arms shipments to Israel

Joe Biden

Amid strong criticism for his approach to the Castro regime, Biden decides to keep Cuba on the list of states that sponsor terrorism

Hakeem Jeffries

In the midst of the border crisis, 148 Democrats oppose a law to deport illegal immigrants who attack police officers

El hermano de Joe Biden (Joe Biden's brother) usó su nombre para promocionar una cadena de hospitales señalada por fraude

Biden administration formally moves to reclassify marijuana as a 'low risk' drug

Mentira tras mentira: la defensa de Trump deja en evidencia a Michael Cohen

Lie after lie: Trump's defense exposes Michael Cohen

La Corte Suprema se muestra dividida sobre la inmunidad presidencial, pero Trump podría salir beneficiado aun sin ser absuelto

Supreme Court upholds controversial funding for Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Greg Abbott, gobernador de Texas.

Abbott grants full pardon to former sergeant who killed BLM protester in 2020: "Laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified"

Joe Biden

Biden blocks release of tapes containing his statements on his handling of classified files