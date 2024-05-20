Entertainment

'The Apprentice': Donald Trump biopic premieres at Cannes Film Festival

Sebastian Stan, known for his role in Marvel films, plays the former president at the start of his career in the real estate sector.

El expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump asiste al evento de artes marciales mixtas Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 299 en el Kaseya Center de Miami, Florida, el 9 de marzo de 2024.
(AFP)
AFP
May 20, 2024
(AFP) "The Apprentice," a biographical film about Donald Trump, will premiere this Monday at the Cannes Film Festival. From Danish-Iranian director Ali Abbasi, the film follows the steps of a young Donald Trump, when he began his career in the real estate sector, and his relationship with his mentor, lawyer Roy Cohn.

Sebastian Stan, known for his role as Bucky Barnes and Winter Soldier in the Marvel saga, plays the former president, and Jeremy Strong, famous for his role as Kendall Roy in "Succession," plays Cohn, who was crucial in Trump's professional development.

The other film that will premiere Monday is "The Shrouds," from Canadian director David Cronenberg, 81, author of such well-known titles as "Crash" and "The Fly."

So far, 11 of the 22 films in competition have been screened, including "Megalopolis" by Francis Ford Coppola, "Kinds of Kindness," by Yorgos Lanthimos with Emma Stone, "Bird," from British director Andrea Arnold, and "Limonov," by the exiled Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov.

