The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court calls for the arrest of Netanyahu and his Defense Minister

Karim Khan added to his petition the Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri Deif and Ismail Haniyeh, as responsible for crimes against humanity committed in the October 7 attacks.

JUAN PEñA
May 20, 2024
Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), requested this Monday the arrest of Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, for crimes committed in the Gaza Strip during the ground military operation against the terrorist group Hamas.

In the same announcement, the ICC chief prosecutor also registered the request for the arrest of the three top Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri and Ismail Haniyeh. He accuses the leaders of the Islamist group of being responsible for several crimes against humanity committed against the Israeli civilian population on October 7.

Along with his statement, Karim Khan also broke the news on CNN. The chief prosecutor claims that his office has sufficient evidence to believe that the Israeli government is responsible for at least seven crimes in violation of the Rome Statute, the charter by which the ICC is governed. The chief prosecutor cited the use of starvation against civilians as a weapon of war and attacks against the civilian population.

"My office asserts that the evidence we have gathered, including interviews with survivors and eyewitnesses, authenticated video, photographic and audio material, satellite imagery and statements by the alleged perpetrator group, demonstrates that Israel has intentionally and systematically deprived the civilian population in all parts of Gaza of objects indispensable to human survival," Karim Khan asserted in his statement.

Hamas accused of extermination and sexual violence

In the same way, Khan reported the crimes with which the leadership of the Hamas terrorist group is charged. These include at least eight separate charges for crimes committed during and after the October 7 attacks in southern Israel. Others relate to the inhumane and degrading treatment of the hostages once in the Gaza Strip. The ICC prosecutor is relying on charges of extermination as a crime against humanity; murder as a crime against humanity; hostage-taking as a war crime; rape and other acts of sexual violence as crimes against humanity in addition to torture.

"My office also asserts that there are reasonable grounds to believe that hostages abducted in Israel have been held in inhumane conditions and that some have been subjected to sexual violence, including rape, while in captivity. We have reached this conclusion based on medical records, contemporaneous documentary and video evidence, and interviews with victims and survivors. My Office is also continuing to investigate allegations of sexual violence committed on October 7," Khan said in his statement. The chief prosecutor asserts that Hamas leaders Haniyeh and Sinwar, as well as al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohamed Deif Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, were the ultimate perpetrators and instigators of all these crimes and the consequences they entailed.

*This news is in development

