Varias personas depositan su voto en las elecciones de mitad de mandato en Wolverine Lake, Michigan, el 8 de noviembre de 2022.
May 20, 2024

The RNC is fighting for election integrity. Join us.

Polls show Biden losing in key states, so it’s no wonder that his Democrat allies want to manipulate the electoral environment in the months ahead.

Of the many issues that voters will debate ahead of November, we can all agree on one thing: Americans deserve transparent elections, and voters should be able to cast their ballots with confidence.

Unfortunately, despite prominent Democrats’ own denials of election results, the Democrat Party has shut down concerns about election integrity while simultaneously lobbing attacks on free and fair elections in states across the country. Republicans are working overtime to stop them.

As Chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), one of my primary goals is ensuring a robust election integrity operation ahead of November. In my previous role as RNC General Counsel, I led the development of a first-of-its kind Election Integrity Department, which was previously prohibited due to a 40-year Consent Decree brought by Democrats which prevented our participation in election integrity activities.

In 2020, Democrats exploited the COVID pandemic to try and change the rules of the game at the last-minute right up until Election Day. That won’t happen again.

The RNC joined the Trump Campaign in announcing our goal to deploy 100,000 volunteers and attorneys to ensure transparency and fairness at the ballot box.

This election cycle, our Election Integrity Department has engaged in over 80 election integrity lawsuits across over 25 states. Just last week, the RNC joined the Republican Party of Pennsylvania to stop Democrats’ efforts to count mail-in ballots cast illegally. We are concurrently fighting Wisconsin Democrats’ attempts to use of drop boxes after the state Supreme Court deemed them illegal just two years ago. Also this month, we intervened to stop Nevada election officials’ illegal acceptance of mail-in ballots up to four days after Election Day.

We have achieved critical victories in states like New York to stop non-citizens from voting and Colorado to stop the left’s attempts to keep President Trump off the ballot – but litigation is just one piece of the puzzle to ensure secure elections before November.

Recently, the RNC joined the Trump Campaign in announcing our goal to deploy 100,000 volunteers and attorneys to ensure transparency and fairness at the ballot box. The RNC already has attorneys and election integrity staff members on the ground in key states – and on Election Day, Republican poll watchers will be observing the process and reporting any irregularity when a ballot is being cast or counted. In the event of an irregularity or problem, RNC lawyers and volunteer attorneys will provide rapid response services to resolve the issue using a sophisticated, tested action protocol.

It is all hands-on deck to ensure free and fair elections in November.

Poll after poll shows that Joe Biden is losing on every issue from the economy to the border, and Americans feel worse off now than they did under President Trump. Polls show Biden losing in key states, including ArizonaGeorgiaMichiganNevadaNorth CarolinaPennsylvania, and Wisconsin – so it’s no wonder that his Democrat allies want to manipulate the electoral environment in the months ahead.

Our efforts are proactive because Democrats are trying to change the rules of the game right now. We’re not just responding – we’re getting ahead of them, and we’re fighting back against their attempts to undermine commonsense election integrity laws across the country.

It is all hands-on deck to ensure free and fair elections in November. I encourage you to join us at ProtectTheVote.com.

