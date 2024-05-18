Will there be a vice presidential debate? Kamala Harris already rejected one of the invitations

The Trump campaign had already accepted the event, which even had a defined organizer, venue and moderators.

In addition to the presidential debates, election years usually have a debate between the vice presidential candidates. Kamala Harris is no stranger to the situation since she met Mike Pence in October 2020. However, four years later, the Democrat rejected Fox News' proposal to debate.

The popular news network approached both the Biden and the Trump campaigns to offer them an event with almost completed logistics.

Indeed, the moderators were going to be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the venue was going to be Virginia and the tentative dates were July 23 and August 13.

Fox News sent a letter to both campaigns, defending its credentials to host a debate this election cycle.

"Despite not having a Democratic debate in 2016/2020, FOX News was able to secure public meetings with Democratic candidates such as: Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand. In recognition of FOX News Media's capabilities and reputation, we cordially extend an invitation to all interested parties to discuss our proposal," the letter stated.

Trump was the first to accept the proposal and did so in the name of "the future vice president of the United States."

"On behalf of the future Vice President of the United States, who I have not yet chosen, we hereby accept the Fox Vice Presidential Debate, hopefully at Virginia State University, the first Historically Black College or University to host a Debate - Date to be determined," Trump posted on his Truth Social. I urge Vice President Kamala Harris to agree to this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he noted on his Truth Social account.

Biden's campaign prefers CBS

For the vice presidential debate, the president's campaign has already accepted an invitation from CBS News for the summer, although there is no set date. The event would take place in the CBS News studio, and for the moment, it could be on July 23 or August 13.

Both campaigns declined the proposal from the Commission on Presidential Debates, an organization that has exclusively organized debates for more than 30 years.

For example, Biden's team described the committee debates as "loud spectacles" that occur too late in the process to accommodate early voting.