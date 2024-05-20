The Spanish Government creates an international crisis with Argentina to protect the corruption case of Pedro Sánchez's wife

Begoña Gómez's dark dealings with public money came to light during Javier Milei's visit to Spain. The socialist government launches all its artillery against the Argentine president.

The Spanish Government continues with the staging that began last weekend after the sine die (indefinite) withdrawal of the Spanish ambassador in Buenos Aires. The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, summoned this Monday the Argentine ambassador in Madrid, Roberto S. Bosch, to demand a public apology after the Argentine president, Javier Milei, recalled the corruption cases in which the family of the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, is immersed.

The President of the Spanish Government himself added fuel to the fire in the last few hours and accused the Argentine President Javier Milei this Monday of not being "up to the task" of the Spanish-Argentine "ties of brotherhood."

In this way, the Spanish Administration insists on delving into the search for a diplomatic crisis with Argentina that started weeks ago. And he does it with his usual choreography and staging; clinging to victimhood and bringing together all the powers of the State to attack, in this case, a sister country such as Argentina.

The facts are the following: a few weeks ago, when Javier Milei announced that he would visit Spain to participate as a guest in the Europa Viva 24 meeting, several members of the Spanish Executive began insulting the Argentine president. The Minister of Transportation, Óscar Puente, spoke of the "substances" that Milei would theoretically consume -insinuating that he consumes some type of narcotic-; while the Spanish Minister of Science, Diana Morant, described the president as a "fascist." These are just two examples of the Spanish Government's reception of the Argentine Head of State.

After the warm-up, came Javier Milei's visit to Spain and his speech at the conservative meeting organized in Madrid by the opposition party VOX. During his speech, the president referred to Begoña Gómez as "corrupt." The truth is that, although he did not identify Sánchez or his wife by name, Milei's allusion to the reflection period that the Spanish president took weeks ago to decide whether to resign - in another classic overacting of the socialist president- allowed the identification of his partner, who is involved in a corruption scandal for allegedly obtaining public money using her status as Pedro Sánchez's wife. These were Milei's words:

The global elites do not realize how destructive it can be to implement the ideas of socialism, even if the corrupt woman, say, gets dirty, and takes five days to think about it.

#VivaVox | @JMilei se refiere al presidente de España, Pedro Sánchez y los cinco días que se tomó el mandatario para pensar si dimitía tras las acusaciones de corrupción contra su esposa. pic.twitter.com/bI8lzUju2H — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) May 19, 2024

After these words, the crisis arrived. A scandal forced and overacted not only by the Socialist Government, but also by its media outlets and even by other parties in the Spanish Parliament, which years ago abandoned their work of opposition and oversight of the Executive to become loudspeakers of its slander. Nor did the Socialist Party hesitate to use its members in the European Union to spread its anti-Milei message. We cannot ignore that even the main opposition party, the Popular Party, has joined this witch hunt that can lead to a diplomatic crisis.

Political freedom, prosperity, social cohesion based on fiscal redistribution, respect in public debate are pillars of the EU. Attacks against family members of political leaders have no place in our culture: we condemn and reject them, especially when coming from partners. https://t.co/xLk19J8GSe — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 19, 2024

Esteban González Pons: "El discurso de Milei es una intromisión en política nacional. No debe, en su primer viaje a España, remover la política nacional" https://t.co/fINk5b0v5x#LaHora20M pic.twitter.com/aBOQaSmSXB — La Hora de La 1 (@LaHoraTVE) May 20, 2024

Once again, doublespeak arises. On the one hand, they point out that Pedro Sánchez's wife is not a matter of State and, on the other, they try to give Begoña Gómez a first lady status - which does not even exist in Spain - trying to create an international crisis due to the fact that an international leader has brought to light his alleged corruption scandals.

For its part, the Argentine Government considered that it is Pedro Sánchez and his Government who should apologize. Guillermo Francos, Argentine Minister of the Interior, was blunt on this matter in statements to the TN channel:

No apology is due. No apology. On the contrary, I believe that there should be several apologies from the Spanish government for the things they have said about President Milei.