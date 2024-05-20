Society Sports

Raiders legend and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Otto dies

The Las Vegas Raiders maintained that beyond the playing field the former player was also a successful businessman.

May 20, 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders announced that Jim Otto has died at the age of 86. In a statement, the team highlighted Otto's career in the NFL. The cause of death was not disclosed.

"The personification of consistency, Jim's influence on the American Football League and professional football as a whole cannot be overstated. His leadership and tenacity were a hallmark of the dominant Raider teams of the 1960s and 70s, and his ferocious work ethic and talent enabled him to start a remarkable 210 consecutive league games for the Oakland Raiders," the team wrote in a statement published on its official website.

'00' was the foundational piece of a transcendent offensive line that not only propelled the Raiders to success on the field but resonated with fans and helped build the Raiders persona and mystique.

"Jim was a successful businessman"

In that sense, the team also highlighted that Otto was known by many as Mr. Raider. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980, his first year of eligibility. Furthermore, the training highlighted that Otto was not only successful on the football field but was also an outstanding businessman.

Jim was a successful businessman and remained an important part of the Raiders organization, serving as a team executive and providing a perpetual presence at games and events. Jim was a man whose words and actions epitomized the motto 'Commitment to Excellence.'

