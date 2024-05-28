Pope Francis apologizes after using homophobic slur

The Vatican reacted quickly after Pope Francis' remarks regarding homosexuals. The pope apologized after his comments saying there is "too much 'frociaggine' in the seminaries," when discussing the access of homosexuals to the priesthood. "Frociaggine" is an Italian word that roughly translates to "faggotness."

"The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he apologizes to those who felt offended by the use of a term, as reported by others," said Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni in a press release reported by Vatican News.

"Pope Francis is aware of the recent articles regarding a closed-door conversation with the bishops of the CEI [Italian Bishops' Conference]," Bruni added. "As he has stated on many occasions, 'There is room for everyone in the Church, for everyone! No one is useless; no one is superfluous; there is room for everyone. Just as we are, everyone.'"

According to reports, Pope Francis was speaking at the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) assembly about the admission of seminarians when one of the bishops specifically asked about the admission of openly gay men. The pope responded that it was better not to accept someone with these sexual preferences, using the word "frociaggine," a term that many media outlets have described as vulgar and offensive.