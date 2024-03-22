Society Uncategorized

Police find Riley Strain's body in Cumberland River

Officers had been searching for the young man since his disappearance in Nashville earlier this month.

Riley STrain
Riley Strain (X / Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
March 22, 2024
The Nashville Police found, this Friday, the lifeless body of Riley Strain, the young college student from Missouri who disappeared two weeks ago in Nashville.

Strain was traveling with classmates from his university fraternity. On the night of March 8, the 22-year-old student disappeared after visiting some bars.

"The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown," the Metropolitan Nashville Police published this Sunday. " No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending."

Hours before the discovery, it was learned that the authorities had shown the family a video of Strain running. Days before, some influencers had found his wallet near the Cumberland River and it was learned that an agent had crossed paths with the young man when he was walking along Gay Street in Nashville.

