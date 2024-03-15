Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to trespassing in prohibited area in Yellowstone National Park

Pierce Brosnan trespassed in an area with "delicate" hot springs. Two months after claiming he was innocent, he pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a fine of $1,500.

Pierce Brosnan pleaded guilty this Thursday to trespassing in Yellowstone National Park, located in the state of Wyoming. The actor, known for his role as James Bond on the big screen, decided to go off trail to an "off-limits area" on November 1 with "delicate" thermal areas.

Breitbart reported that park authorities accused the actor of violating various closures and use limits, not only because of the area but also because of the time. Furthermore, the park claimed that he did not only trespass into a forbidden area but he also took pictures of himself posing and posted them online.

They explained that the area is prohibited not only because the hot springs are "delicate" and take years to recover if damaged but, especially, because there are several cases of people who have died after falling into said waters.

Pierce Brosnan must pay just over $1,500

The 70-year-old actor agreed to plead guilty to trespassing in the prohibited area. He will have to pay a fine of $1,540. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the change for violating the closures and use limits. He won't have to pay the penalty of up to $5,000 plus court costs. He could have faced six months in prison if the court found him guilty of the crime.

He finally acknowledged his mistake and apologized in a post on Instagram. He said, "I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area":