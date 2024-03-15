Society

Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to trespassing in prohibited area in Yellowstone National Park

Pierce Brosnan trespassed in an area with "delicate" hot springs. Two months after claiming he was innocent, he pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a fine of $1,500.

Pierce Brosnan el 7 de marzo de
(Cordon Press)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 15, 2024
1 minute read

Pierce Brosnan pleaded guilty this Thursday to trespassing in Yellowstone National Park, located in the state of Wyoming. The actor, known for his role as James Bond on the big screen, decided to go off trail to an "off-limits area" on November 1 with "delicate" thermal areas.

Breitbart reported that park authorities accused the actor of violating various closures and use limits, not only because of the area but also because of the time. Furthermore, the park claimed that he did not only trespass into a forbidden area but he also took pictures of himself posing and posted them online.

They explained that the area is prohibited not only because the hot springs are "delicate" and take years to recover if damaged but, especially, because there are several cases of people who have died after falling into said waters.

Pierce Brosnan must pay just over $1,500

The 70-year-old actor agreed to plead guilty to trespassing in the prohibited area. He will have to pay a fine of $1,540.  Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the change for violating the closures and use limits. He won't have to pay the penalty of up to $5,000 plus court costs. He could have faced six months in prison if the court found him guilty of the crime.

He finally acknowledged his mistake and apologized in a post on Instagram. He said, "I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area":

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial)

Topics:

Recommendation

Eventbrite elimina de su plataforma un evento sobre deporte femenino de Riley Gaines y lo tilda de discriminatorio | Wikimedia

Women athletes stand up: they denounce the NCAA for discrimination against women by allowing trans people to participate in women's categories

Pantalla con el logotipo del sitio web para adultos Pornhub

Pornhub blocks access to its site in Texas due to state age verification law

Video de un incendio en Forth Word, Texas, el miércoles 15 de marzo de 2024. (Disponible en: )

60 evacuated and two hospitalized in a fire in Fort Worth, Texas

James Crumbley, de 45 años, comparece en el tribunal para una conferencia de causa probable ante la jueza Julie Nicholson en Rochester Hills, Michigan

Historic Oxford case: for the first time a court finds both parents of a school shooter guilty

Republican senators and representatives ask Biden to designate Tren de Aragua as a transnational criminal organization

LGBT

Percentage of adults who identify as LGBT reaches new high

SWAT. Imagen de archivo.

Explosion at California training center injures at least 16 SWAT members

Segundo líder de la banda Satanás |

Satanás criminal gang's second-in-command, one of the most-wanted criminals in Colombia, arrested in Texas

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo realizado por ET sobre Robyn

California authorities discover the body of 'General Hospital' actress Robyn Bernard