Acting AG Blanche announces creation of 'National Fraud Enforcement Division'

Published by Just The News 7 de abril, 2026

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Tuesday announced the creation of a National Fraud Enforcement Division at the Department of Justice, marking a significant step in the Trump administration's efforts to crack down on misuse of public funds.

"There will be an additional 93 prosecutors in every district across the country devoted to the mission of combating fraud with the National Fraud Enforcement Division," he told reporters.

"Because of this administration's leadership, fraudsters, scammers, tax cheats, or anyone who lies to get rich off the generosity of the American people should be on notice," Blanche said.

Blanche, moreover, announced that the DOJ was involved in a litany of ongoing fraud cases and that the agency was working closely with the anti-fraud task force led by Vice President JD Vance.

"We currently have over 8,000 fraud matters underway," he said. "These cases represent a fraction of the fraud ripping off our country... This Department, working closely with the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, is supercharging efforts."

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