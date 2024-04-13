Society

One dead and several injured after a truck rams into Texas Department of Public Safety office

Authorities believe the crash was intentional. The suspect is in custody.

Captura de pantalla de un video donde se puede ver el camión de 18 ruedas que embistió contra una oficina pública en Texas el 13 de abril de 2024.
(YouTube LiveNow from Fox)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
April 13, 2024
Less than a minute

A truck rammed into a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) office on Friday, leaving at least one dead and a dozen injured. The crash appears to have been "intentional," according to Texas authorities.

The suspect was driving an 18-wheeler that he had stolen, according to state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. The event occurred in Brenham, Texas, where she is from. Kolkhorst posted on social media after a joint press conference with the local police that the person responsible would pay the consequences:

We will prosecute this coward to the fullest extent of the law. This shameful and murderous act will not be tolerated in my hometown or our state. Please join me in praying for the deceased, the injured victims and all families impacted.

DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz told the media that the suspect had been identified as Clenard Parker, a 42-year-old man who had been denied a driver's license by the same public office the previous afternoon. Parker has been arrested and is expected to appear before a judge this Saturday.

Topics:

Recommendation

Ashley Allison

CNN contributor says black community felt 'represented' by OJ Simpson because he was on trial for the murder of 'two white people'

Fachada de un gimnasio Planet Fitness situado en Manchester.

North Carolina man arrested for walking around naked in front of underage girl in Planet Fitness locker room

David Hogg, defensor del control de armas.

Video: Chinese immigrant masterfully responds to gun control activist David Hogg

Derrick Dearman

Alabama death row inmate calls for his own execution: 'It's the right thing'

Buzón del servicio postal estadounidense (USPS) situado en Mapleton,

The US Postal Service intends to increase the price of its stamps in July

Un gran número de inmigrantes esperan para cruzar la frontera el día antes del fin del Título 42.

Afghan man on terrorist watch list released pending trial after crossing border

Arrestan a un trans vinculado a Antifa por el atentado en la Oficina del Fiscal General de Alabama

Trans Antifa member arrested for attack on Alabama Attorney General's Office

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo publicado en The Hill mostrando el momento en el que una estudiante propalestina protestó por la situación en Gaza durante una cena que ofrecía un decano judío.

Antisemitism in Berkeley: Pro-Palestinian students take advantage of Jewish dean's dinner invitation to protest

Hospital Hermann en Texas

Texas surgeon under investigation for manipulating lists of patients awaiting liver transplants, many of those excluded presumed dead