One dead and several injured after a truck rams into Texas Department of Public Safety office

Authorities believe the crash was intentional. The suspect is in custody.

A truck rammed into a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) office on Friday, leaving at least one dead and a dozen injured. The crash appears to have been "intentional," according to Texas authorities.

The suspect was driving an 18-wheeler that he had stolen, according to state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. The event occurred in Brenham, Texas, where she is from. Kolkhorst posted on social media after a joint press conference with the local police that the person responsible would pay the consequences:

We will prosecute this coward to the fullest extent of the law. This shameful and murderous act will not be tolerated in my hometown or our state. Please join me in praying for the deceased, the injured victims and all families impacted.

in the press conference, we will prosecute this coward to the fullest extent of the law. This shameful and murderous act will not be tolerated in my hometown or our state. Please join me in praying for the deceased, the injured victims and all families impacted. pic.twitter.com/iWOqSR4656 — Senator Lois Kolkhorst (@LoisKolkhorst) April 12, 2024

DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz told the media that the suspect had been identified as Clenard Parker, a 42-year-old man who had been denied a driver's license by the same public office the previous afternoon. Parker has been arrested and is expected to appear before a judge this Saturday.