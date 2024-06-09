NYPD carries out operation against 'motochoros,' seizes 40 mopeds

Authorities warn of the growing number of crimes in the city in which small motorcycles are used to flee or commit theft.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) carried out an operation this weekend against those known as "motochoros," criminals who use mopeds and scooter-type motorcycles to commit crimes in the city.

According to police sources, authorities seized 39 of these small vehicles, some of them electric, which have been flooding the streets of New York for months and creating serious road and public safety problems. New York authorities have already warned about these vehicles and their links to small criminal gangs in the past.

Authorities carried out the seizures between Thursday and Friday. In addition to the seizures, an arrest was made when one of the motorcycle riders tried to flee by running over an NYPD officer.

Deputy Chief of Police Kaz Daughtry issued a statement on X communicating the results of this operation. "Not on our watch!" declared the head of NYPD operations. "Addressing lawlessness and community quality of life concerns, Times Square Public Safety, MidtownSouth and Midtown North precincts conducted a joint Moped Operation. 39 mopeds/motorcycles were seized, 40 summonses issued and one individual was placed under arrest for Reckless Endangerment after attempting to flee and dragging one of our cops. Thankfully, the suspect was placed under arrest and the officer sustained only minor injuries. Special thank you to the brave officers of these commands!" he added.

Motochoros became the focus of authorities after a tragedy on Feb. 6 of this year, when an elderly woman died as a result of a robbery. In that incident, two criminals committed a theft from a moped and ended up dragging the elderly woman with them, resulting in fatal injuries.

As a result of this episode, 14 people were arrested for forming a small gang dedicated to this type of motorized robbery. At least 62 phone thefts from women on the street using motorcycles were recorded.