Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media
68 days and counting

SINCE KAMALA HARRIS' LAST PRESS CONFERENCE

Alabama Executes Prisoner Again with Nitrogen Gas

Alan Eugene Miller, 59, died Thursday following the application of this experimental method after a previous attempt at lethal injection failed. He had been convicted for killing three co-workers.

Alan Eugene Miller, inmate executed in Alabama with nitrogen gasAfp Photo / Alabama Dept. Of Corrections

Published by
Juan Carlos Téllez

Alabama again used nitrogen gas to execute an inmate convicted of triple murder. Alan Eugene Miller, 59, was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m. local time Thursday at the Atmore prison in the southern part of the state.

Alan Miller, the death row inmate, was executed for murdering three co-workers - Lee Holdbrooks, Chistopher Scott Yancy and Terry Lee Jarvis - in three consecutive workplace shootings in 1999.

This is the second time the hypoxia asphyxiation method of nitrogen gas asphyxiation has been used in the country, which has generated debate because of the procedure used. A face mask pumps nitrogen gas until the prisoner faints and dies. The method was first used in Alabama last January in the execution of inmate Kenneth Smith, 58.

"I didn’t do anything to be on death row," Miller said in his last words despite the fact that witnesses at trial had expressed no doubt about his guilt. For her part, the state's governor, Republican Kay Ivey, had said she would not exercise her clemency power in favor of Miller, who was originally scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in September 2022, when the procedure was postponed due to technical difficulties.

The death penalty in the United States

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 U.S. states while six others have moratoriums (Arizona, California, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee).
Several states have never had capital punishment, the first being Michigan, which abolished it shortly after joining the Union.
With the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, a total of 18 prisoners have been executed in the country during the year 2024.
tracking