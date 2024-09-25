Texas celebrates its Hispanic heritage with tributes to its roots and traditions

Published by Virgina Martínez Verified by 25 de septiembre, 2024

In commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Texas will be the stage for multiple festivities through Oct. 15 to highlight the contributions, culture and history of the Hispanic community, which has made a deep imprint on the region. The celebrations will include music, food, art and traditional dances. Here are some events where you can celebrate this year:

Folklórico y Paletas at the Buda Public Library

The Buda Public Library will present folkloric ballet from Texas State University's Grupo Folklórico Ocotochtli on Friday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. Ally Medical E.R. will provide popsicles for attendees to enjoy.

Market Days in La Villita

Historic La Villita Art Village hosts market days every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December. While the event is not specific to Hispanic Heritage Month, it is a great way to celebrate Hispanic culture and community. Festivities include local vendors, live cooking demonstrations, free live music and dance troupe performances.

Sixth Annual Hispanic Trails Cultural Festival

The Hispanic American Cultural Society of San Antonio is hosting the Sixth Annual Hispanic Trails Cultural Festival on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wonderland of the Americas. The free event will showcase diverse cultures from 15 nations, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain and Venezuela. Attendees will enjoy live music, folkloric dances, traditional foods, crafts, business booths and professional community services. The event is family- and pet-friendly.

Celebrate Life

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Peace Plaza in Grapevine with this free, family-friendly event featuring live music, exhibits highlighting Hispanic heritage, Latin American cuisine and children's activities. Save the date for Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Arlington Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Levitt Pavillion in Arlington will host its third annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music, dancing and cultural celebration.

Carrollton Public Library Making 'Papel Picado'

The Carrollton Public Library invites the community to create their own "papel picado" to contribute to the library's display. Materials to make Mexican folk art will be available at both locations from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The exhibit will remain open through Dia de los Muertos on Nov. 2.