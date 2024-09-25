Diddy' Combs transferred to the same prison cell as Sam Bankman-Fried

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 25 de septiembre, 2024

Rapper Sean Diddy Combs will be neighbors with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in a Brooklyn detention center while he awaits the start of his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

Several media outlets echoed the news, provided by a source familiar with the distribution of prisoners. Those sources, according to NBC, "describe the unit as a barracks-type area that currently houses about 18-20 inmates. These inmates range from high-profile defendants, such as Combs, to cooperators, i.e., inmates who may require special protection. The area is separate from the general population unit, but is a common/shared space."

From the Federal Bureau of Prisons, however, declined to provide information: "For privacy, safety and security reasons, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) does not provide information about the conditions of confinement, including housing assignments or internal security practices of any particular incarcerated individual."

Combs' lawyer highlights rapper's cooperation with authorities

The music mogul's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, confirmed that his client is in New York, and highlighted that Combs is cooperating in everything the authorities have required of him:

"To his credit, Mr. Combs has done nothing but cooperate with this investigation and voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these allegations. Please reserve judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he hopes to clear his name in court."

At the moment, Diddy Combs is in jail since his arrest in Manhattan on September 16, awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges filed against him. The rapper has pleaded "not guilty" to all charges.